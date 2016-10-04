Contact lost before North Memorial helicopter crashed

Radar contact between the Brainerd-based crew aboard a North Memorial Air Care helicopter and air traffic control was lost about midway through the helicopter's flight before it crashed Sept. 17 near the edge of Lake Winona in Alexandria, about 86 miles southwest of Brainerd.

The information was one finding released Tuesday in the preliminary information released by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The preliminary report states the information is subject to change and may contain errors.

"Any errors in this report will be corrected when the final report has been completed. NTSB investigators either traveled in support of this investigation or conducted a significant amount of investigative work without any travel, and used data obtained from various sources to prepare this aircraft accident report," the report stated.

The North Memorial helicopter crash, reported at 2:07 a.m., injured all three North Memorial crew members on board—pilot Joshua Jones, 47, flight nurse Scott Scepaniak, 44, and flight paramedic Miles Weske, 34. All three were hospitalized at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. As of Tuesday, Jones and Scepaniak have been discharged and Weske remains in critical condition, a North Memorial spokeswoman stated.

In the preliminary report, it stated the Agusta helicopter departed Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport at about 1:35 a.m. and was destined for the Douglas County Hospital helipad in Alexandria. The pilot was in radio contact with air traffic control, but radar contact was lost about half way through the flight, the report stated. About 20 miles from the Alexandria airport, Jones noticed clouds quickly forming underneath the helicopter. The pilot was cleared for and attempted the "RNAV GPS 22" approach to the airport as clouds were still forming beneath the helicopter. Jones initiated a missed approach by utilizing the "go around" function of the helicopters autopilot. During the missed approach, the helicopter made an uncommanded left bank followed by a right bank, the report stated. The pilot attempted to counteract the bank by applying opposite cyclic control.

The helicopter, which was destroyed, impacted several tall trees and then the ground and continued into a wooded area. Several nearby residents were awake at the time of the crash and heard the helicopters engines and then the sound of the impact. Two other witnesses were outside of their homes east of the airport and observed the helicopter flying overhead prior to the crash.