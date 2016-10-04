Local early education programs earn recognition

The ratings let parents know that they are using kindergarten readiness best practices to help children, a news release stated.

"These folks really deserve a lot of credit for doing the right thing for Minnesota's youngest children," said Ericca Maas, executive director of Parent Aware for School Readiness, a nonprofit that supports the ratings, in the release. "It's one thing to make claims about quality, but these providers are proving that they are actually using best practices."

The local people and businesses honored by PASR include:

• Janelle Larson, 13685 Memorywood Drive, Baxter.

• Meaghan Holmes, 5396 Marohn Road, Baxter.

• Susan Caird, 912 S. 10th St., Brainerd.

• Christene Skillings, 920 S. Seventh St., Brainerd.

• Sonya Kosloski, 15820 County Highway 36, Crosslake.

• Tiny Sprouts Day Care Center, 28877 Highway 371 Pequot Lakes.

These providers volunteered to adopt kindergarten-readiness best practices and to verify that by obtaining a Parent Aware Rating. The Parent Aware Ratings are a Consumer Reports-like service that help parents find child care and preschools in their area that use kindergarten-readiness best practices.

The best practices measured by the ratings include use of proven, evidence-based curriculum, teacher training, teaching materials and teaching methods.

"I've worked in this field for a long time, and I have a hard time spotting these best practices just by a quick visit," stated Maas in the release. "The Parent Aware Ratings help parents know who is using best practices, something that is nearly impossible for most parents like me to spot on our own."

Up to 90 percent of brain development occurs before age 5, making the first five years of life a critically important time to have children in stimulating learning environments, the release noted, although Minnesota isn't doing well on this front. Every year, thousands of children arrive in kindergarten unprepared, and too many of them never catch up in later grades, the release added.

"This announcement is exciting for the whole community, not just the honorees," stated Maas in the release. "The whole community benefits from the increased availability of high quality early education."

The honorees are given a number of tools to promote their rating, such as yard signs, banners, window stickers and a customized web video. An ad campaign also promotes providers with ratings. These materials help promote the providers' high quality to parents.

In addition to the promotion materials, providers may also be able to serve children receiving millions of dollars worth of state-government-funded early learning scholarships, which can only be used with Parent Aware-rated programs.

With few exceptions, any licensed child care provider is eligible to adopt the best practices and get a rating. Hundreds of additional providers are volunteering for the program every year. Providers who do volunteer get help adopting the best practices from state-funded quality improvement coaches and grants.

Over the past four years, nearly 3,000 Minnesota programs have earned their ratings, including other local programs that earned their ratings prior to this group of programs. Visit www.parentaware.org for a full listing of rated programs in the area.