Baxter candidates address challenges and the future

BAXTER—Three Baxter City Council candidates spoke of successes and challenges, jobs, the relationship with Brainerd and the future during a forum Tuesday.

Four men are vying for two seats with incumbents Mark Cross and Todd Holman seeking re-election with challengers Rock Yliniemi and Richard Jones seeking to be part of the council.

Jones did not attend the morning candidate forum at Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes in Baxter.

Each candidate had a chance for opening and closing remarks, along with answering prepared questions and those from the attending audience.

As candidates were asked about successes and challenges, Cross said they were kind of one and the same as development is both. It requires a lot of planning ahead, Cross said. A Baxter City Council member for 16 years, Cross said his work as an architect taught him to think outside the box and be a problem-solver.

Both Cross and Holman pointed to the city's comprehensive plan, created with community input, as a guide for growth. Cross said the plan will help as decisions are made in the future and the challenge is to have infrastructure in place to handle it. Another challenge, Cross said, is to do it all in a fiscally responsible manner.

Holman said he'd build on the city's successes. The city is well-known for development of parks and trails along with street safety improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists, he said. The challenge, Holman said, is not everything can be done at the same time. But, he added, there is a road map for capital improvements with opportunities to engage residents throughout the process. The Baxter story is a great story to tell with great success, Holman said. The Baxter City Council's working relationship can be held up as a model for how efficient government can be delivered, Holman said.

Yliniemi said the Highway 371 corridor is a mix of challenges and success as the traffic it brings helps support the business opportunities that wouldn't otherwise be present. To be a regional destination is an opportunity most communities don't have, Yliniemi pointed out.

Improving growth

When asked how they would improve growth, Holman said Baxter is a fortunate community as a micropolitan center and the city wants to continue to support all sectors of economic development, not just the retail. There is also space for industrial and small business development, Holman said.

"We have a long history of supporting kind of all those business sectors ... and providing housing for all sectors," Holman said, adding the city needs to continue to look at providing accessibility to housing and opportunities for business to grow throughout the city.

Holman has been on the council for nine years. He's served as Baxter's first planning and zoning director.

Yliniemi said Baxter has diverse retail but not a lot of diverse industrial providing jobs with skilled labor. He said more needs to be done to promote the city's industrial park, which strengthens the community overall, as well as retail and housing.

Yliniemi serves as chairman of the Baxter Utilities Commission. He's been on the commission since 1999. He also serves on the Crow Wing County Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment. Yliniemi said he was seeking election to be the voice of the businessman.

"Sometimes the businesses kind of get left out, their voice doesn't get heard," Yliniemi said. "I want to make sure that the regulations and policies that are put forth are fair and equitable to not only the local businessman but also to the residents of the city of Baxter."

Cross said the city needs to continue to do what it has been doing, such as working with Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation with shovel-ready sites already in place for industrial and small commercial. Cross said there are also residential lots ready to go with water and sewer. Budgets show where money is planned for spending for the next five years or so.

"It's good planning and I think we've been very successful at good planning and it's shown up in how we maintain our budgets and how we've maintained our tax rate over the years," Cross said.

Relationship with Brainerd

Matt Kilian, Brainerd Lakes Chamber president, said the relationship between Brainerd and Baxter hasn't always been good and he asked the candidates how they saw working together to be an advantage for the common good.

Yliniemi said Brainerd has the advantage of name recognition anywhere in the state where Baxter's name can draw blank faces. The two cities, he said, can benefit from each other immensely. He noted the cities already share the wastewater treatment plant and there is a lot of cooperation behind the scenes beyond the head-butting on the front page.

Holman noted the airport as an example of services and success that helps everyone. That is an example to be mindful of, he said. People may pick up on the animosity but many services are shared and so much connects the two cities, people can't really be myopic or look just within their own boundaries.

Cross said the cities face the same issues and do share services. He pointed to the project to extend utilities to the airport with the help of the local option sales tax extension in Baxter. He noted the shared fire service and said Baxter is Brainerd's biggest customer in the fire service and for wastewater treatment.

The group was also asked about Baxter's support of the Northland Arboretum. They pointed to the stormwater and millions Baxter has invested at no cost to the Arb to protect the Arb and the Mississippi River. Cross noted Brainerd's residents voted in a referendum about 50 years ago to put money into the Arb so it's not something that comes out of Brainerd's city budget. Baxter also provides equipment and staff for work on the compost pile.

Jobs

Candidates were asked about jobs, hearing one of the concerns in the area is filling available jobs. Cross said to help in this area the city can continue to be fiscally responsible, have good parks and make good decisions to make the city an attractive place to work and live. Holman said amenities also need to be accessible with alternative modes of transportation and a quality local transit system to get people to work and places such as grocery shopping. Yliniemi also noted the way the city can assist is by providing good housing, parks, trails and well-maintained roads.

Future

What are the visions for Baxter five, 10 and 20 years ahead? Holman said the comprehensive plan talks about transportation and land use and looks to the future so developers can anticipate the plan going forward.

Cross said looking ahead at the demographics in 30 years, Baxter expects to be where Brainerd is for size. Baxter needs to follow the comp plan and be smart about growth utilizing vacant lots in the city to be efficient in business and housing development and then look to managed growth going out from there.

Yliniemi said he sees Baxter as a regional center with metro area shopping and dining, with manufacturing jobs where people find Baxter a wonderful place to live. Yliniemi said the comp plan also has a lot of fluff at this time. He said he sees Baxter as a gem for the area and is excited to be part of its policy making.

In the end, Cross said he will be fiscally responsible and think of each taxpayer dollar as he votes remembering where it came from. Cross said he also brings a can-do attitude.

Holman said it's been an honor and privilege to serve the city where there is a system that the council, commissions and staff work together. Yliniemi said he wanted to represent the residents of Baxter as well as business owners for common sense regulations.

Moderated by Lakeland Public Television's Ray Gildow, the candidate forums are organized by a new partnership between the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Brainerd Dispatch, League of Women Voters, Lakeland Public Television, Lakes Area Media Collaborative and the Rosenmeier Center for State & Local Government.

Infobox

Next candidate forum

A State Legislative Candidate Forum is set 7-9 p.m. Oct. 11, at Central Lakes College's Chalberg Theatre.

The forum will feature candidates for the House District 9A, District 10A and House District 10B seats; and candidates for the Senate District 9 and Senate District 10 seats.

Former Brainerd Dispatch Associate Editor Mike O'Rourke will serve as moderator. No registration is required for that event.

Both forums are scheduled to be rebroadcast on public access television, leading up to election day.