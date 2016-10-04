Aitkin County receives about $230K in state aid for storm damage

ST. PAUL—Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday authorized up to an estimated $3,291,585 in state disaster relief money for Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Lake, and St. Louis Counties, and for the Bois Forte, Fond du Lac, and Leech Lake Tribal Communities.

Aitkin County incurred $304,300 in damages and $228,225 was covered by the state.

The exact final reimbursements will be made from actual expense documentation, a news release from Dayton's office said.

Severe thunderstorms, high winds, and flooding from July 19 to July 21 caused damage resulting in significant debris removal costs for the counties and tribal communities.

Aid from the contingency account will reimburse counties and tribal communities for public infrastructure repairs and clean-up costs. Under Minnesota law, the state will reimburse 75 percent of eligible costs for public infrastructure repairs and clean-up, with localities responsible for covering the remaining 25 percent.