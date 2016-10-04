Waiting for a mentor: Find some one-on-one time for James

It's easier to be a little girl when you have an older brother who cares for you. James has two younger sisters and is always ready to not only keep them occupied, but enjoys doing things with them. He thinks it's fun to stay in pajamas and play video games or head outside and run to the park. James is very protective of his sisters.

James also loves his great-grandma, who is waiting for him every day when he gets home from school. He would like to have a man in his life though, or a family with a mom and dad. It would be fabulous to have some one-on-one time with a guy; fishing, working outside or just talking about life.

A perfect day for James would be ... having bacon and eggs for breakfast, going biking or sledding (depending on the season), having pizza for supper and staying up late playing games and watching TV.

Is there room in your family for a sweet, caring boy? Be James' mentor. He is waiting for you.

With offices in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby and Staples, Kinship Partners serves area families by providing positive role models to youth from the ages of 5 to 14. Mentors can be individuals, couples or families.

For more information about James or any of the 22 kids waiting for a Kinship Partners mentor, call 218-829-4606, or visit www.kinshippartners.org to see what you've been missing.