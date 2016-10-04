Pets of the Week
Trixie is a beautiful female Lionhead rabbit. She came in as a stray and is now looking for a forever home. Trixie is quiet with a sweet personality. She will make a great friend. Come in and meet Trixie today.
Tyrell is a 7-week-old domestic shorthair. He was born at HART. Tyrell is going to be a big boy! He's about twice the size of his littermates. Tyrell is a spunky boy who is sweet but still needs more socialization with people. Tyrell is ready to go home with you!