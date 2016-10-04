Search
    Pets of the Week

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 8:35 p.m.
    Tyrell is a 7-week-old domestic shorthair. He was born at HART. Tyrell is going to be a big boy! He’s about twice the size of his littermates. Tyrell is a spunky boy who is sweet but still needs more socialization with people. Tyrell is ready to go home with you! 1 / 2
    Tyrell is a 7-week-old domestic shorthair. He was born at HART. Tyrell is going to be a big boy! He's about twice the size of his littermates. Tyrell is a spunky boy who is sweet but still needs more socialization with people. Tyrell is ready to go home with you!

