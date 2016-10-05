2016 Warrior Homecoming week events
Saturday, Oct. 1
- Junior high football jamboree at 10 a.m. at BHS,
Monday, Oct. 3
- Coronation pepfest at 10 a.m. at BHS,
- Varsity football reserve game at 5 p.m. at BHS.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
- Boys soccer game at 7 p.m. at BHS.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- Brainerd Area Youth for Christ rally featuring Larry Johnson at 6:45 p.m. at Tornstrom Auditorium.
Thursday, Oct. 6
- Girls soccer game at 7 p.m. at BHS,
- Volleyball game at 7 p.m. at BHS.
Friday, Oct. 7
- Homecoming pepfest at 10 a.m. at BHS,
- Distinguished Hall of Fame banquet at 5 p.m. at the Grand View Lodge Norway Center,
- Boys soccer game at 7 p.m. at BHS,
- Decade gatherings at locations as follows: 1940s at VFW Post 1647, 1950s at American Legion Post 255, 1960s at Elks Lodge 615, 1970s at Shep's on Sixth, 1980s at Last Turn Saloon, 1990s at Poncho and Lefty's, 2000s at Jack Pine Brewery and 2010s at Jack's House.
Saturday, Oct. 8
- Warrior homecoming 5K and 10K races at 8:15 a.m. at Kiwanis Park,
- Parade at 10:30 a.m. starting at the intersection of Fifth and Laurel streets,
- Central Lakes College baseball mini-clinics at 11 a.m. at BHS,
- Brainerd Youth Athletic Association football games at noon at BHS,
- Tackle cancer football game vs. Alexandria High School at 2 p.m. at BHS,
- Homecoming dance for grades 9-12 at 8 p.m. at BHS.