Brainerd motorcyclist hurt after crashing into vehicle

A 63-year-old Brainerd man was injured when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a vehicle just before 4 p.m. Monday on Executive Acres and Crow Wing County Highway 3.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported Steven Lund Olson was traveling on a motorcycle westbound on Executive Acres Road when it crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve. The motorcycle then collided into the front drivers side of a vehicle traveling eastbound. Olson was injured and transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

The driver of vehicle, Vicky Lynn Laplant, 66, Brainerd, was not hurt.

The Brainerd Fire Department assisted North Memorial Ambulance with patient care.