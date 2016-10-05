Smoke smells, mattress fire and more send out firefighters

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to four various calls in the past two days.

Firefighters responded at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an electric smoke smell on the 800 block of Quince Street. Upon arrival and investigation, firefighters determined the smell to be from an overheated ceiling fan.

Then at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a mattress fire in the parking lot at Dairy Queen, 12 Washington St. Firefighters extinguished and cleared the scene. Brainerd Police assisted at the scene.

Then at 8:06 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Highway 371 and Ojibwe Road, north of Baxter. Upon arrival, the vehicle had already left the scene. Then at 10:22 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm at Woodland Good Samaritan, 100 Buffalo Hills Lane, but were canceled en route.