Weyerhaeuser Museum to host class on repairing old windows

LITTLE FALLS—The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Museum in Little Falls is hosting a class from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 5 on repairing old windows.

In the hands-on workshop, historic window specialist Paul Schmidt of Restoration Window Systems will show participants how to repair old wooden windows which can save people money, improve window operation, boost energy efficiency and maintain architectural integrity. Students will get a thorough overview on how to assess window condition, repair drafts, fix broken glass and much more.

Students will take part in repairing the museum's original windows. Museum designer Foster Dunwiddie of Miller Dunwiddie Architects used local materials and styles that evoke Morrison County's history and architecture. The museum was completed in 1975.

This class is being presented by Preservation Alliance of Minnesota in partnership with MNHS and the Morrison County Historical Society.

The cost is $50 per person. Members of the historical society will receive a discount on the class. Register through Preservation Alliance's website at https://paom.z2systems.com/np/clients/paom/event.jsp?event=50&or stop by the Weyerhaeuser Museum to sign up.

In order to hold the class, a minimum of 12 people must register. Register by Oct. 29.

For more information, including how to claim the class discount for MCHS members, call 320-632-4007.