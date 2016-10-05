Little Falls Kiwanis Trivia Night set Oct. 13

LITTLE FALLS—The Kiwanis Club of Little Falls is hosting its third annual trivia night from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 13 at Great River Arts in downtown Little Falls.

At this event, teams of up to six people compete to answer diverse trivia questions in six different rounds. All proceeds from the event are donated to a charity whose goals coincide with Kiwanis' mission to serve children both locally and around the world. This year's recipient of the proceeds is the Junior Achievement program of Morrison County.

Junior Achievement's purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. Junior Achievement's programs in the core content areas of work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy ignite the spark in young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of work and life in the 21st Century. These programs are taught directly in school classrooms by Junior Achievement's team of volunteers.

The Junior Achievement program of Morrison County began with a successful pilot of five elementary classrooms and one high school classroom during the 2014-2015 school year. Junior Achievement's goal for the 2016-2017 school year is to serve eight classrooms and 1,600 students in the Little Falls schools, Mary of Lourdes school, Pierz Public schools, Holy Trinity school, Upsala schools, Swanville schools and Royalton schools.

The cost to attend the event is $125 which covers a team of up to six people, all the materials necessary to compete and pizza donated by Casey's General Store.

Those interested in registering for the event should contact Teresa Giese at tgiese@atomiclearning.com for registration information.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Falls and Junior Achievement of Morrison County would like to thank

this year's corporate sponsors of the event: KLTF AM 960, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union and the Law Firm of Gammello, Qualley, Pearson and Mallak PLLC, Thrivent Financial of Little Falls and Great River Arts.