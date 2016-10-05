October Pink Tie Party supports breast cancer patients

The seventh annual Pink Tie Party to support breast cancer patients in the Brainerd lakes area will be from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Woods Event Center (formerly Timbermist), 19624 County Road 3, Brainerd.

The Pink Tie Party will feature hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, dessert samples, silent auction and raffle.

The Pink Tie Party presented by Consolidated Telecommunications Company offers a special occasion to socialize with community members while supporting an important cause. All proceeds benefit breast cancer patients through the St. Joseph's Foundation at the Essentia Health Cancer Center and The Pink Ribbon Cupboard. Last year, the Pink Tie Party raised more than $12,000 and hopes are to surpass that amount at this year's event.

The funds are used to support patients who are undergoing active treatment for breast cancer through continued improvements in care and non-medical assistance. The Pink Ribbon Cupboard serves breast cancer patients living in area communities who are currently in treatment regardless of their healthcare provider. Below are some examples of how funds have been distributed to support patients:

• Gas cards,

• Wigs for breast cancer patients,

• Rent payment to lessen the stress on a family,

• Mortgage payment to prevent home foreclosure,

• Payment of auto insurance to keep this transportation resource available to the family,

• Payment of utilities to keep the lights on,

• Grocery gift cards for help with family grocery expenses,

"It's one way that as a community, we can collaborate to extend our outreach to improve the life of cancer survivors and their families in the Brainerd lakes area," said Marian Foehrenbacher, Cancer Center manager at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, in a news release. "Having resources for helping to treat the entire patient, not just physically, spiritually and emotionally through compassionate care by Essentia Health staff, but practically by helping to meet the needs patients have beyond the disease."

David Jeremiason, director of St. Joseph's Foundation, said the foundation was appreciative to CTC, The Woods Event Center, GLS Promotions, Cash Wise Liquor, Range Printing, and all the individuals and businesses that are supporting this event.

"We hope both men and women will attend and help us raise money to support breast cancer patients and their families through The Pink Ribbon Cupboard," Jeremiason said in a news release. "All money raised will stay local—to help the men and women in the community undergoing breast cancer treatment."

The first 200 advanced tickets will receive a swag bag filled with goodies at the event. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 per person at the door.

Tickets may be acquired through Kristin Larsen, Spectrum Reach, 218-259-5771; Kathy Buxton, Pink Ribbon Cupboard, 218-829-6205; Sue Beck, Pink Ribbon Cupboard, 218-829-7254; David Jeremiason, St. Joseph's Foundation, 218-828-7362; Essentia Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center Gift Shop; Cash Wise Liquor or The Woods Restaurant.