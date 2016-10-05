Remembering: Lost to domestic violence

Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch Faith (left), advocate at Mid-MN Women's Center and Barb Nash, volunteer for Mid-MN Women's Center light candles Tuesday night under the College Drive Bridge for the 19 women and men who have been murdered during incidents related to domestic violence since October 2015 in Minnesota. Speakers from law enforcement, social workers, advocates, volunteers and victims attended the reflective ceremony.

Faith (left), advocate at Mid-MN Women's Center, and Barb Nash, volunteer for Mid-MN Women's Center, light candles Tuesday night under the College Drive Bridge for the 19 women and men who have been murdered during incidents related to domestic violence since October 2015 in Minnesota. Speakers from law enforcement, social workers, advocates, volunteers and victims attended the reflective ceremony. The Community Pledge of Nonviolence was read to help encourage peace in the community.