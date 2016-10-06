Curing the creek: Brainerd's Little Buffalo Creek

Erosion is seen along the banks of Little Buffalo Creek in Brainerd before the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District undertook a bank stabilization project. Submitted by the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District

To stabilize the stream banks and prevent erosion, contractors used a method incorporating toe wood. Wood used to shape the new banks came from trees felled by a previous blowdown storm. Submitted by the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District

A portion of Little Buffalo Creek flows near Joseph Street in Brainerd, after its bank stabilization project. As part of the project, a culvert was removed, the stream was realigned and the flood plain was restored. The surrounding area was seeded and planted with native flowers, sedges, shrubs and trees for long-term resilience. The native plants will also rebuild ecology of the area and restore pollinator habitat. Submitted by the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District

A small creek meandering through south Brainerd is a little healthier today, thanks to a collaborative effort among community partners.

Several of those involved gathered Tuesday at Buffalo Hills-Lions Park to celebrate restoration projects along Little Buffalo Creek, which flows under South Sixth Street and eventually into the Mississippi River just east of First Island. Among them were representatives from the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District, the city of Brainerd, Crow Wing County Master Gardeners and residents of the Buffalo Hills neighborhood.

Over the past two years, the grant-funded project resulted in the planting of 17 rain gardens and the rebuilding and stabilization of two areas of riverbank. Both efforts were intended to improve the health of the creek, which is recognized by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as an impaired water body.

Troubled waters

Years of heavy stormwater runoff into Little Buffalo Creek led to erosion in several areas, most notably in an instance that Beth Hippert, SWCD district technician, identified as a catalyst for the restoration. In 2009, Brainerd resident Charlie Cooper, who lived on the creek, lost nearly his entire backyard overnight after an eroded bank gave way.

Following the disappearance of Cooper's yard, Hippert and others from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources walked the creek to identify other problem areas experiencing excessive erosion.

Erosion is not the only problem faced by the stream. A lack of oxygen in the water due to high temperatures and sediment impacts aquatic plants and animals, Hippert said, and this was demonstrated by samplings of the creek's ecosystem.

Temperature samples collected by Owen Baird, fisheries specialist with the DNR, showed the creek could support trout except after it rained, when temperatures rose to levels too hot to sustain the species.

A sampling of macroinvertebrates (such as insects or crustaceans) in the creek collected about the same time showed those populations were impaired. Beyond low oxygen levels, pollutants such as soap or road salt can also affect the breathing of these animals.

From pavement to plants

Here's where the rain gardens come in. Instead of stormwater continuing down a paved street and accumulating chemicals and sediment on the road in its path while heating up, curb cuts direct the water into the gardens.

Rain gardens are shallow depressions planted with native grasses, shrubs, flowers and other flood-tolerant species. These gardens are designed to collect stormwater runoff and snow melt, naturally filtering the water and removing pollutants before returning it to the groundwater below.

Runoff management is important for homeowners and businesses in urban areas and near lakes or rivers, where water unable to penetrate the soil collects pollutants from impervious surfaces, like streets or driveways, and drains directly into surface water.

Hippert estimated the rain gardens divert at least 15,000 gallons of stormwater in a 1-inch rain event, or enough to fill more than 270 rain barrels. She said a low-end estimate of the amount of sediment diverted from the creek since the rain gardens were planted is 50 tons—six times the weight of an elephant.

The diversion of fertilizer runoff is evident as well, Hippert said, because many of the rain gardens are growing quickly and larger than the native plants typically would in natural environments.

"This isn't a cure-all, but if everybody put in a rain garden by their downspouts, kept the rain in their yard and it didn't run off into the creek that would make a difference," Hippert said. "Taking your runoff from your house, your driveway, your sidewalks, keeps the stream cleaner and healthier, both immediately out your door and downstream as well."

The rain gardens were located within the right-of-way of city streets in front of the homes of property owners who agreed to their free installation. In exchange, homeowners agreed to choose a planting design, provide labor at planting time and sign a contract with the SWCD to maintain the gardens for 10 years.

Hillary Swanson and husband Matt Majka were some of the homeowners who agreed to be part of the project. Swanson, who grew up in the neighborhood before moving back with her husband years later, said at first she was just excited for a free garden in her yard.

"When I read more about it, I'm just grateful to be able to help the conservation of the creek," Swanson said. "It's fun to walk around the neighborhood and see what everyone's rain garden is growing."

Just down Woodcrest Road, Tom Larson is the only resident with two rain gardens on his property. Larson said he was skeptical when he first saw the gardens planted in the fall of 2014.

"At first, I thought they were kind of a joke," Larson said. "But with all the rain this year, ours are pretty lush. ... They look good, and I thought they were really successful."

A 26-year resident of the neighborhood, Larson said there's always been issues with the creek, whether it be flooding or sediment buildup. Lately, however, it has seemed more stable to him, no longer forming new channels when others clog with silt.

In addition to maintenance from homeowners, employees with the city of Brainerd also regularly maintain the gardens by cleaning out the bunkers where sediment collects. Paul Sandy, assistant city engineer, said the rain gardens play a role in helping the city remain compliant with its municipal stormwater permits.

"I was surprised at how much sediment they do collect," Sandy said. "The boxes on them will be full. That's really amazing. When you think about how close to 20 of them are removing sediment, it is pretty incredible."

Bracing the banks

The rain gardens were the first step toward a healthier Little Buffalo Creek. Since then, two separate areas along the creek received a facelift intended to make the banks more resilient to erosion.

The SWCD worked with two property owners along the creek who agreed to share the costs of stabilization. One area was previously identified as a problem seven years earlier, but had since become worse. The other was located at a culvert, installed more than 100 years ago by a bottling company near Joseph Street. Hippert said the culvert was degraded and failing, continually filling up with sediment and causing the stream to wash out the ground around it.

Stabilizing the banks has two impacts: first, it prevents property loss, such as the one sustained by Cooper in 2009, and second, it keeps additional sediment from washing into the creek and downstream.

To do this, the SWCD worked with contractors on a method using toe wood. Hippert explained the process involves pounding trees of various sizes into the stream bank and layering them into the streambed.

"It slows the stream and creates fish habitat," Hippert said. "They're all piled up to create the toe, the bottom of the bank."

Above the water, the banks are built up with soil and planted with live stakes of willow and dogwood. Then, the area is seeded and planted with additional native grasses, hedges, shrubs and trees to encourage long-term resilience to erosion.

In the case of the area near the culvert, Hippert said the culvert was removed, the stream realigned and the floodplain restored.

The entire process is a relatively new concept, Hippert said, much different than roads and other more concrete projects most local contractors are used to. She said it's taken a "leap of faith" from them, and she's appreciated their willingness to go outside of their comfort zones.

Bill Westerberg is an engineer with the North Central Minnesota Joint Powers Board, which provides engineering services for SWCDs in a nine-county area, including Crow Wing County. He said he worked with the DNR to determine the toe wood method seemed to be the best option for Little Buffalo Creek.

"There's always more than one solution to a problem, and this seemed to be the best one," he said.

Westerberg noted not only does the method provide habitat for fish and other wildlife, it also offered the opportunity to repurpose logs from trees lost in recent blowdown storm events.

"There might be erosion for the larger storm events, but for the most part, that problem won't occur in this area, especially once the vegetation grows in," Westerberg said.

Small stream, big impact

Although Little Buffalo Creek is but one tiny tributary in the world's fourth largest watershed, for those involved in its restoration, it's larger than that. Hippert said what these waters carry eventually end up in the Mississippi River and then the Gulf of Mexico, affecting the drinking water of thousands along the way and the habitat of an immeasurable number of plants and animals.

For Mark Ostgarden, Brainerd city engineer, the beautification of the creek and surrounding area has an intangible impact on the community as a whole.

"It keeps people thinking about sustainability and what we can do to make our community a greener place to live," Ostgarden said. "It's just one small step to turn the dial in our community, to get people thinking greener."