Pequot Community Ed seeks instructors

PEQUOT LAKES—Pequot Lakes Community Education is looking for instructors for its winter community education book.

Class ideas include cooking, sewing, computers, arts and crafts, finance and healthcare. Classes can range from school age to senior citizens.

The deadline for the winterbook is Nov. 4. Contact Andrea at 218-568-9342 or email her at anelson@isd186.org for more information.