Fifty Lakes bar seeking donations for Emily Food Shelf

During the month of October, the Fifty Lakes Municipal Bar is sponsoring the Emily Food Shelf in their competition with other greater Minnesota municipalities.

The sponsors who collect the most money and pounds of donated food will give all donations and food products to the Emily food shelf. The municipality that collects the most food and monetary donations will be presented with $1,000 for the food shelf it is sponsoring.

The Emily food shelf provides food to those in need from the Emily, Outing, Fifty Lakes, Little Pine, Ross Lake, Fairfield and Perry Lake areas. Monetary or food donations may be left at the Fifty Lakes Municipal Bar, or checks can be made out to the Emily Food Shelf and left at the Pine River State Bank in Emily or mailed to Emily Food Shelf, 42145 Birchwood Drive, Emily, MN 56447.