Matinee added for 'Cinderella' Ballet

The performing arts center was planning on a single performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College. However, that production has sold out and an additional show was added. The matinee show will be 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15, also in the Chalberg Theatre.

Continental Ballet Company is a professional touring company based in Bloomington.

Tickets and information are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or from the box office by calling 218-855-8199.

The production is sponsored by Essentia Health. The entire CLC Performing Arts Center season is made possible in part by an operating grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.