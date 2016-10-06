Crosby woman uses her talent to help others

She said she is more of a quilter who loves to paint.

Late this past summer, Wierzbicki decided to utilize the talents God gave her to help others.

"I began painting rocking chairs," Wierzbicki said. "I paint them so they look bright and fun. I donated one to the Crosby elementary school, another one to the Elk River school and one for the upcoming Pink Tie Party. I also painted an old vintage lift-top school desk, that we will deliver to a pediatric room at the Brainerd hospital."

Wierzbicki donated the chair to the Twin Lakes Elementary School in Elk River because her three grandchildren attend the school. It sits in the art room. She painted the back of this chair with four quotes:

• "Oh, the thinks you can think." by Dr. Seuss.

• "We know what we are but know not what we may be," by William Shakespeare.

• "If you think you can, you're halfway there," by Theodore Roosevelt.

• "Much to learn you still have," by Yoda from "Star Wars."

Wierzbicki, who has retired from her years of writing quilting books, designing quilts and inventing tools for quilters, enjoys donating her art pieces of painted old wood furniture to worthy causes.

Wierzbicki, who is a cancer survivor, said one of her rocking chairs she painted will be on the silent auction of the Oct. 13 Pink Tie Party at The Woods Event Center in Brainerd. Wierzbicki said it has been nice as people have donated chairs for her to paint for charitable organizations. She said if anyone has a chair to donate she will take it off their hands.