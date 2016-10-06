Senior Calendar
The Center
803 Kingwood St., Brainerd
218-829-9345
TheBrainerdCenter.com
For the week of Oct. 10-14
Monday
8 a.m. - Card Recycling
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9 a.m. - Free Blood Pressure Checks
9 a.m. - Zumba
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Gift Shop
11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Cabbage roll casserole, green beans, peaches, bread, pudding, milk
12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge
1:15 p.m. - Cribbage
5 p.m. - Monthly Dinner
Tuesday
8 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Open Craft
8 a.m. - Toymakers
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8:30 a.m. - noon - Smart Driving
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Doll Makers
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Pork chop, sweet potatoes, winter blend vegetables, bread, scalloped apples, milk
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
1 p.m. - Oil/Acrylic Painting
4 p.m. - Mahjong
5 p.m. - Today's Health—Hearing Loss
6 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge
6 p.m. - Dominos
6:30 p.m. - Wood Carving
Wednesday
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
9 a.m. - Zumba
9 a.m. - Hand & Foot
9:30 a.m. - The Center's Morning Group
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong
9:30 a.m. - Rosemaling
10 a.m. - Knitting
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Service Dining: Meatloaf/catsup, whole parslied potatoes, creamed corn, bread, Mandarin oranges, milk
12:30 p.m. - Bingo
Thursday
8-10 a.m. - Donut Day
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9 a.m. - Zumba
9:30 a.m. - Wood Carvers
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Oven crispy chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots, bread, poke cake, milk
11:30 a.m. - Music & Dancing
Noon - 3 p.m. - Watercolor
1 p.m. - Scrabble
Friday
8 a.m. - Card Recycling
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m. - noon - Creative Coloring
10 a.m. - Whist
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Meaty beef stew, carrots and potatoes, cole slaw, biscuit, cheesecake, milk
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
1 p.m. - Movie Matinee "Bird on a Wire"
Oct. 15
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Craft & Bake Sale