    Senior Calendar

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:50 p.m.

    The Center

    803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

    218-829-9345

    TheBrainerdCenter.com

    For the week of Oct. 10-14

    Monday

    8 a.m. - Card Recycling

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

    9 a.m. - Free Blood Pressure Checks

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Gift Shop

    11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders

    11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Cabbage roll casserole, green beans, peaches, bread, pudding, milk

    12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge

    1:15 p.m. - Cribbage

    5 p.m. - Monthly Dinner

    Tuesday

    8 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Open Craft

    8 a.m. - Toymakers

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    8:30 a.m. - noon - Smart Driving

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop

    10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Doll Makers

    11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Pork chop, sweet potatoes, winter blend vegetables, bread, scalloped apples, milk

    1 p.m. - Progressive 500

    1 p.m. - Oil/Acrylic Painting

    4 p.m. - Mahjong

    5 p.m. - Today's Health—Hearing Loss

    6 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge

    6 p.m. - Dominos

    6:30 p.m. - Wood Carving

    Wednesday

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    9 a.m. - Hand & Foot

    9:30 a.m. - The Center's Morning Group

    9:30 a.m. - Mahjong

    9:30 a.m. - Rosemaling

    10 a.m. - Knitting

    10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop

    11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders

    11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Service Dining: Meatloaf/catsup, whole parslied potatoes, creamed corn, bread, Mandarin oranges, milk

    12:30 p.m. - Bingo

    Thursday

    8-10 a.m. - Donut Day

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    9:30 a.m. - Wood Carvers

    10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop

    11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Oven crispy chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots, bread, poke cake, milk

    11:30 a.m. - Music & Dancing

    Noon - 3 p.m. - Watercolor

    1 p.m. - Scrabble

    Friday

    8 a.m. - Card Recycling

    8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

    9 a.m. - Zumba

    10 a.m. - noon - Creative Coloring

    10 a.m. - Whist

    11 a.m. - Bone Builders

    11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Meaty beef stew, carrots and potatoes, cole slaw, biscuit, cheesecake, milk

    12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

    1 p.m. - Progressive 500

    1 p.m. - Movie Matinee "Bird on a Wire"

    Oct. 15

    9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Craft & Bake Sale

