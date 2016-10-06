Man accused of truck, ATV thefts

LITTLE FALLS—A man was arrested and is in custody for the thefts of a truck and an all-terrain vehicle from two separate residences west of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported a theft of a 2010 Polaris ATV was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday from a shed at a residence in Pike Creek Township. Shortly after that, dispatchers also received a theft report of a 2-ton Chevy chipper truck from the same area.

On Wednesday, both the chipper truck and ATV were located, abandoned in separate remote locations. The sheriff's office reported it is believed the suspect first stole the chipper truck and got it stuck in a remote field. The suspect then abandoned the truck and stole the ATV.

During the investigation, Morrison County deputies were given a photo from a resident's trail camera that showed the suspect driving the ATV near the location it was stolen. A witness also came forward and told deputies the suspect stopped at his residence on the stolen ATV and asked for directions.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Little Falls man, was identified and later located in the city of Little Falls. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and probable cause for theft and is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending formal charges.

The sheriff's office was assisted in the investigation by the Little Falls Police Department.