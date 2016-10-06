Salsa Oremageddon gives spectators chance to witness sport

With three levels of difficulty, the Salsa Oremageddon 50 mountain bike race is 50 miles, the Salsa Oremageddon 25 is 25 miles and the Salsa Oremageddon 12 is 12 miles.

The second annual Salsa Oremageddon Mountain Bike begins Saturday and provides spectators with an opportunity to see the sport in action at the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. (Submitted photo)

All proceeds from the Salsa Oremageddon mountain bike race will benefit the expansion of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails and 100 percent of the Oremageddon proceeds will be matched by the Hallett Trust and designated for the design and construction of the Cuyuna Hills single track.

The Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew, a chapter of the International Mountain Bicycling Association is hosting the second annual Salsa Oremageddon Mountain Bike Saturday

at the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area.

The Oremageddon is part of the Cuyuna Race Builder Series in partnership with February's winter event, the 45NRTH Whiteout, the only events that return 100 percent of proceeds back to the trails.

With three levels of difficulty, the Salsa Oremageddon 50 mountain bike race is 50 miles, the Salsa Oremageddon 25 is 25 miles and the Salsa Oremageddon 12 is 12 miles. Each race has varying levels of difficulty with twists, turns and vertical climbs on trail surfaces including the famous Cuyuna red dirt single-track, as well as gravel mining haul roads, grass snowmobile trails, and the paved Cuyuna Lakes State Trail.

"This is a great opportunity for spectators to witness the exciting sport of Red Dirt Mountain Bike racing," the Bike Crew reported in a news release.

New this year is a Friday Night racers only check-in party at Ruttger's on Bay Lake, Deerwood.

"At the event you'll check-in, enjoy complimentary healthy appetizers and all on the shore of beautiful Bay Lake (weather permitting). Pre-registered racers will receive a limited edition 2016

Salsa Oremageddon Trail Builder Race Patch, courtesy of Salsa Cycles.

"As for race winners, there will be awards for the winners in each age bracket. Cash prizes will be awarded to the overall winners across all brackets. On top of these cash prizes, The Crew will also be giving special prizes for the 50th, 100th, 150th and 200th overall 50 mile race finishers (men's/women's will be combined).

"This is our way of honoring all the racers who brave 50 miles of Cuyuna Red Gold," the Crew reported.

All proceeds from the Salsa Oremageddon mountain bike race will benefit the expansion of the

Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails and 100 percent of the Oremageddon proceeds will be matched by the Hallett Trust and designated for the design and construction of the Cuyuna Hills single track. It's the mission of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew, the volunteer organization hosting the Salsa Oremageddon, to strengthen the surrounding communities by expanding the trails and promoting active living and cycling.

The Crew recently received an economic impact statement from the University of Minnesota for the Crews 2015 Oremageddon MTB race. The 2015 event attracted 300 racers and generated an estimated $40,000 within the community, the Crew reported. Attending Oremageddon Mountain Bike racers and spectators used area lodging, restaurants and services benefiting local businesses. With an expansion to 500 racers in this year's race, the Crew anticipates an even larger economic benefit to area businesses.

Go to www.oremageddon.com to learn more about the Salsa Oremageddon, including the complete schedule, race route, prizes and more.

The Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew is a group of local volunteers who give back to the trails and community by hosting events, conducting trail maintenance, fundraising, and promoting trail advocacy. The Crew's vision is to become an international, year-round, family cycling destination. Go to www.CuyunaLakesMTB.com to learn more.