Iceland: A wild country full of wild creatures

Central Lakes College sociology professor Gary Payne regaled a crowd of close to 100 people on Thursday about his trip to Iceland this summer for CLC's Cultural Thursday lecture series.

People were standing in the aisles as Payne talked about his adventures with his wife Mary exploring the countryside and cities while taking breathtaking photos of the Nordic country's wildlife and landscapes.

But before he delved into his own experiences from his trip to Iceland in July, Payne spent the beginning of the presentation talking about the country's geography and sociology. The landscape is harsh, with rocky crags and volcanoes, covered with snow during the long winters.

The life of early Icelanders was also hard, Payne said, as the country was subjugated by Norway and then Denmark.

During World War II, Denmark was occupied by Nazi Germany, and Iceland seized the opportunity to declare itself fully independent from Denmark. Today, the country and its people prosper under socialism, Payne said, with Icelanders considered among the happiest citizens of any nation in the world.

Payne doesn't have an entirely rosy view of the country, however—he described how he and his wife walked out of a restaurant after seeing Minke whale on the menu. The whaling trade is deep in Iceland's traditions, Payne said, showing graphic photos he had seen in an Icelandic whale museum of the creatures being butchered. However, resistance to the industry is mounting in Iceland, he said.

The Minnesotans got to see some living specimens during a whalewatching tour. Payne also captured astounding photos of arctic terns, seals, and the famous Icelandic horse.

At the insistence of his wife, he went on a riding tour of Iceland's fjord country mounted on one of the small but hardy animals.

Unfortunately for Payne, the breed is also wild and ornery, after generations of having to survive in the dramatic Icelandic landscape. They are turned loose in the winter and survive on nothing but seaweed and patches of vegetation they find from rooting around in the snow, and their unusually long manes make them look a bit like 80s rock stars.

Payne found out just how wild they were when the lead horse in the guide tour's column kicked his wife's horse, which in turn kicked Payne's horse. That horse didn't have anything to turn its aggression on... except Payne himself.

"He started spinning around, spinning and spinning and spinning ... I felt like the string on a string trimmer after awhile," he said.

Having selected a nice grassy patch free of rocks he could land on, Payne was unhurt when the horse finally threw him, he said.

The noon talk was one of two presentations Payne was scheduled to give Thursday, with another at 7 p.m.

Bud Rinke of Nisswa and his wife attended the first talk, and he recalled memories of his time as a soldier stationed in Iceland during the late 1950s. The Cold War was a bit too literal for Rinke, as he slept in a thin metal Quonset hut for part of his hitch. He was impressed by the changes to the capital, Reykjavik, where a young Rinke would go to get a good meal.

But as to the question of whether he would go back, Rinke wasn't too sold on the idea.

"There weren't any trees over there," he said. "C'mon, it's Minnesota. We love trees."