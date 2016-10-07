Firefighters turn out for torched lunch

Steve Kohls/Brainerd Dispatch Crosby firefighters carry an exhaust fan into an apartment building in Ironton Friday. The Ironton and Crosby fire departments responded to the fire. There were no injuries.

IRONTON—About 20 firefighters from two departments responded Friday to what was reported as thickening smoke emerging from an Ironton apartment building.

The possible fire was reported at the Ironton Terrace apartment building, located at 500 Eighth Ave. Ironton Fire Chief Jeff Thompson said about 25 residents were evacuated from the building following a fire alarm. Firefighters from the Ironton and Crosby departments were paged to the scene. A Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office vehicle was parked along Highway 210 near the building with its lights flashing during the response.

Shortly after firefighters entered the building, it was discovered the source of the smoke was burning food in a microwave in one unit. Thompson said the smoldering lunch was quickly smothered, within about five minutes of the departments' arrivals.

Thompson said because the burning food was in a small room, the smoke built up quickly, giving the appearance of a larger fire.

Ironton Terrace is a senior affordable housing community.