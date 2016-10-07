Brainerd Schools receive clown hoax Friday

There have been police calls this week of potential clown threats in Baxter, Brainerd and Crosby. The Crosby School District dealt with a potential threat Wednesday and Friday morning. The Brainerd School District also received word of a potential "clown threat" in the school district. BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration

Potential clown threats have been spreading across the country, and the Brainerd lakes area is not immune.

There have been police calls this week of potential clown threats in Baxter, Brainerd and Crosby. The Crosby School District dealt with a potential threat Wednesday and Friday morning. The Brainerd School District also received word of a potential "clown threat" in the school district.

Superintendent Laine D. Larson sent out a mass email and the district's phone system to all the parents in the district to clarify the issue.

"This matter has been investigated by law enforcement and has been unsubstantiated. This communication reflects a current national trend on social media. The district takes all matters of security very seriously and will remain diligent to all concerns. Safety of students and staff are of utmost priority," Larson's message stated.

Larson said by telephone that any and all concerns regarding the safety of students and staff in the district are taken seriously and are investigated. Larson said the district received the potential clown threat Friday morning and would not comment on what the exact threat was, but that is was unsubstantiated.

Larson said she was not aware of any student who skipped school Friday because of potential clown threats.

This is not the first potential clown threat in Brainerd. Brainerd Police Chief Corky McQuiston stated in an email that Brainerd police had a call shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday of social media comments on clown related activity in Gregory Park.

"We have nothing to corroborate it or follow-up on any of it," McQuiston stated of this call. "It is very unfortunate the valuable resources that are being wasted as this problem spreads via social media and the internet across the entire country. I'm hopeful that responsible people in our community will recognize the problems associated with this and help others make the smart choice to not engage in this type of alarming behavior whether it is passing along things through social media and the internet or actually engaging in the behavior associated with these incidents."