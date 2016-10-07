1. Call the meeting to order and roll call

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of the agenda as presented/modified

4. District Recognitions

A. Congratulations to the 2016 Homecoming King & Queen - Travis Jensen & Katie

Jobe and candidates. King candidates were: Cody Christensen, Aden Davis, Grant

Kosobud, Kobe Malone, Michael Bieganek, and Jacob Ebinger. Queen

candidates were: Richelle Bjork, Abby Senica, Kennedy Rusk, Hanna Degen,

Maddie Arens, and Makayla Clough.

B. Garfield, Harrison, and Lowell Elementary Schools were recognized as 2016

Reward Schools. The schools are among the highest performing schools in the

state, and this recognition reflects the incredible success of the students and

tireless efforts on behalf of staff. Minnesota's Multiple Measurements Rating

(MMR) allows MDE to look at the performance of a school in the areas of

proficiency, growth, achievement gap reduction and graduation rates. The system

emphasizes the importance of both achievement and student progress from year-to-year,

and it allows us to recognize and share the incredible accomplishments in

schools just like yours.

C. Congratulations to the 2016 Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame Inductees:

Keith Keller - Class of 1978, Anthony Griffin - Class of 1997, Superintendent of

Schools Robert Gross - First recipient of the Above and Beyond Award.

D. On Sept. 20, Brainerd High School Key Club advisor Wendy Vandeputte

and Interact adviser Erin Litzinger accompanied 30 students to We Day MN 2016.

The event was held at the Xcel Energy Center and featured actors, musicians, and

other celebrities, as well as everyday heroes. The goal of WE Day is to inspire

youth to make a difference in their schools, communities, and world. Tickets can

only be earned, and it was the efforts of We Scare Hunger and the Warrior Pantry

that resulted in our largest-yet number of tickets. Students will continue efforts to

collect food, and they will brainstorm new ways to contribute to the WE

organization.

5. Public Input

6. Approval of Minutes

A. Regular Board Meeting - Sept. 12, 2016

B. Special Board Meeting - Sept. 21, 2016

7. Consent Calendar

A. New Certified Staff Employees

B. Non-Teaching Employee Resignations

C. New Non-Teaching Employees

D. Gifts & Grants Approval

E. Ratify Payment of Bills

8. Site Reports/Communications

A. BHS Student Council Update - Richelle Bjork, Katie Jobe, and Laura Wadsten

B. BHS Seven Period Day Update - Andrea Rusk

C. The Center Plant Sale Update - DeAnne Barry

9. New Business

A. For Action

1) Lease Approval for The Center - Steve Lund

2) Listing for the sale of the BHS Trades Home - Steve Lund

3) Sale of residential structures located on block of property across from BHS -

Steve Lund

4) Approve revised policies as per MSBA/MASA recent updates:

a. MSBA Policy #101 - Legal Status of the School Board

b. MSBA Policy #102 - Equal Educational Opportunity

c. MSBA Policy #203 - Operation of the School Board

d. MSBA Policy #206 - Public Participation in School Board

Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings & Data

Privacy Considerations

e. MSBA Policy #207 - Public Hearings

f. MSBA Policy #208 - Development, Adoption, and Implementation of

Policies

g. MSBA Policy #301 - School District Administration

h. MSBA Policy #302 - Superintendent

B. Informational

1) Brainerd Public Schools Foundation Report - Reed Campbell

2) Curriculum Report - Tim Murtha

3) Business Services' Report - Steve Lund

4) Superintendent's Report - Laine Larson

10. Committee Reports - Long Term Facilities Steering Committee - Tom Haglin

11. Future Board & Committee Meetings

A. Nov. 1, 2016 - Finance Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m.

B. Nov. 8, 2016 - General Election Day

C. Nov. 14, 2016 - Regular School Board, 6 p.m.

12. Any other business

13. Adjourn

Crosslake City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Monday

City Hall

A. Call to order

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Approval of Additions to the Agenda (Council Action-Motion)

B. CONSENT CALENDAR — NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC — All items here listed are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be acted on by one motion. There will be no separate discussion on these items unless a Citizen or Councilmember so requests:

1. Regular Council Meeting Minutes of September 12, 2016

2. City — Month End Revenue Report dated September 2016

3. City — Month End Expenditures Report dated September 2016

4. 9/30/16 Preliminary Budget to Actual Analysis

5. Pledged Collateral Statement dated September 30, 2016

6. Engagement Letter with Clifton Larson Allen for the Audit of 2016 Financial Statements

7. Contract with MMUA for Safety Management Program

8. Police Report for Crosslake — September 2016

9. Police Report for Mission Township — September 2016

10. Fire Department Report — September 2016

11. North Memorial Run Report — September 2016

12. EDA Meeting Minutes of September 7, 2016

13. Monthly Planning & Zoning Statistics

14. Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Minutes of August 26, 2016

15. Public Works Commission Meeting Minutes of September 6, 2016

16. Crosslake Park/Library Commission Meeting Minutes of August 24, 2016

17. Crosslake Roll-Off Recycling Reports for August and September 2016

18. Waste Partners Recycling Report for August 2016

19. Resolution for the Appointment of Election Judges to Serve for the General Election to be Held November 8, 2016

20. Resolution Accepting Donations

21. Memo dated September 16, 2016 from Char Nelson Re: Repurchase Cemetery Lots

22. Bills for Approval

C. Public forum - No action will be taken on any of the issues raised. If appropriate, the issues will be placed on the agenda of a future council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. Each speaker is given a three minute time limit.

D. Mayor's report

E. City administrator's report

1. Set Date for Budget Workshop — Suggested Date: Oct. 19 10-11 a.m. (Council Action-Motion)

F. Commission reports

1. Planning and Zoning

a. Dave Nevin and Aaron Herzog — Request to Change Residential Architectural Standards

2. Public works/sewer/cemetery

a. Recommendation from Public Works Commission to Approve Purchase of Easements for Dream Island Bridge Replacement Project (Council Action-Motion)

1. Appraisal of Easement A, Nyholm, 37703 Dream Island Road

2. Appraisal of Easement B, Schwarze, 37696 Dream Island Road

b. Consensus of Public Works Commission to Have City Council Make Decision Re: Town Square Roads (Council Action-Motion)

1. Letter dated June 15, 2016 from Jim Anderson Re: Maintenance of Roads in Town Square

c. Memo dated October 3, 2016 from WSN Re: Review of 2016 Completed Items and 2017 Project Scope (Information)

3. Park and Recreation/Library

a. Staff Report dated October 6, 2016 from Jon Henke (Council Information)

G. City attorney report

H. Old business

I. New business

J. Public forum — No action will be taken on any of the issues raised. If appropriate, the issues will be placed on the agenda of a future council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. Each speaker is given a three minute time limit.

K. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday

County Board Room, third floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

2. TZD Outstanding Agency Award - Frank Scherf, MN DPS

3. Open Forum

4. Review and Approve Minutes

4.1. 09/27/16 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

5. Review and Approve Agenda

6. Consent Agenda

6.1. Bills

6.2. Personnel Actions

6.3. Application for Repurchase of Forfeited Lands

6.4. Vacate Excess ROW CSAH 36

6.5. Stop Sign Whitetail Ridge Road

6.6. Speed Study CR 170

6.7. Authorize Public Hearing - Gilson / CWC Land Exchange

6.8. Out of State Travel Request, Veterans Service Office

7. Land Services

7.1. Change Permanent Timber Sale Dates

8. County Engineer

8.1. Certify Final Assessments Welton Road

8.2. FAD Gravel Road Improvement Policy

9. County Administrator

9.1. Senior Management Team Report

10. Additional Business

11. Committee Reports

11.1. Members

12. Adjournment

For more information, call 218-824-1067.

Crow Wing County Committee schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

9 a.m. Tuesday, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room

Noon Thursday, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee, National Guard Armory

7:30 a.m. Friday, Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation (BLAEDC), BLAEDC Office

9 a.m. Oct. 17, Technology Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

10 a.m. Oct. 17, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. Call to order by chairman

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of county board minutes

4. Additions/deletions to the agenda

5. Hands of Hope proclamation

6. Housing Redevelopment Authority

7. Ag Society

8. Social Service Report

9. Public Health Report

10. Planning and Zoning report

11. Assessor's report

12. Auditor's report

13. County board warrants

14. Public works report

15. Administrator's report

16. Committee reports/upcoming schedule

17. Adjournment

Little Falls School Board

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday

County Commissioners' Board Room

Morrison County Government Center

213 Southeast First Avenue, Little Falls

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of agenda

4. Public comments

5. Consent agenda

5.1. Personnel

5.1.1. Employment

5.1.2. Resignations

5.1.3. Lane changes

5.1.4. Job title change

5.2. Approval of prior meeting minutes

5.3. Approval of financial transactions

6. Resolution for acceptance of gifts

6.1. Other donations

7. Reports from board members

8. Superintendent's report

9. Old or unfinished business

9.1. June 2018 trip to France and England

10. New business

10.1. Community Services Report

10.2. Doroff Land Lease 2017

10.3. Approval of awards for District Fitness Challenge

10.4. Approval of assurance of compliance

10.5. Date change for November school board meeting

10.6. Bids for snow removal, snow plowing and snow sanding

10.7. Bids of Early Childhood Center and Middle School Roof

11. Adjournment