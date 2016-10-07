Boy Scouts participate in wild west camp

Morgan Bellefuile, 10, Swanville, learns to throw a lasso with Craig Crookshank Oct. 1 during the Parker Stampede Fall Camporee at Parker Scout Camp. Submitted

NISSWA—Parker Scout Camp was transformed last weekend into Parker Ranch as Scouts from Central Minnesota Council gave up their Scout uniforms for flannel shirts, blue jeans and cowboys boots for the Parker Stampede fall camporee.

"Each fall we host a camporee and invite the Boy Scout Troops from the area for a themed weekend with several activities that revolve around that theme," Kenneth Toole, district executive, stated in a news release.

Some of the activities the Scout took part in this weekend included branding, roping, chuck wagon races, simulated cow milking and simulated cow herding.

"The Scouts had a great time at each of the stations," stated Josiah Bacon, who ran the simulated cow herding station. "They had to ride a hopper ball and using a tennis racket they had to herd kickballs into a small fenced in area."

Traditional roping is a skill that is synonymous with cowboys and the Scouts had an opportunity to learn how throw and lasso a cow, using a simulated steer.

Craig Crookshank, who owns several head of cattle, volunteered along with his sons to come and teach the boys how to rope. The Scouts camped out and had to prepare at least one meal in wild west fashion, cooking over a fire or coals. A few of the troops prepared stew and one made corn bear in a Dutch Oven.

There were nearly 100 scouts at the camp.

"We had Scouts from Brainerd, Baxter, Swanville and one troop from Nevis," Toole stated.

Go to www.beascout.org or www.bsacmc.org for more information on Boy Scouts.