About the Legacy Award

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce will present its new Business Legacy Award this year.

While its Business Excellence Award honors an organization, the Business Legacy Award celebrates an individual who has achieved exceptional business success in his or her lifetime.

"Our judging committee was unanimous in its choice of Stewart Mills Jr.," said Nate Grotzke, Close-Converse broker, chamber board member and 2016 business awards chair in a news release. "We couldn't imagine a more fitting honoree for this first-ever award."

According to nomination materials, the award "seeks to recognize inspiring leadership that transcends business and leaves a legacy of community and economic vitality for generations to come."

Among the judging factors considered are:

Leadership

Achieved exceptional business success and is widely recognized as a key influencer in his or her industry as well as within regional, state, and national circles.

Workforce

Invested in the power of people by creating quality jobs that have provided opportunities for employee advancement and community engagement.

Innovation

Took considerable risk, navigated change, and overcame adversity in order to bring innovative ideas to the marketplace.

Community

Earned an outstanding reputation for community, economic, and philanthropic impact by generously supporting local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Presented by the Brainerd Dispatch, RiverWood Bank and Widseth Smith Nolting, the Chamber's fifth-annual Celebration of Excellence is set for the evening of Oct. 26 at Cragun's Resort. Individual tickets are $45 and table sponsorships are $600. Visit www.tinyurl.com/chamberaward for more information.