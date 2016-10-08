First Legacy Award winner is... Stewart Mills Jr.

Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch Stewart C. Mills Jr. and his daughter Marisa Mills share a laugh. Stewart Mills is being honored with the first Business Legacy Award from the Brainerd Lakes Chamber.

Steve Kohls/Brainerd Dispatch Stewart C. Mills Jr. talks about his life and legacy along with personal influences along with way with his daughter Marisa Mills at his side. Mills is the first recipient of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce Business Legacy Award.

The family business stretched across four states. Mills is described by those who spent years working with him as a humble man with boundless energy and a constant drive to make his business better for customers and employees. Mills is quick to say he was simply fortunate to come from a family with prime examples in his father and grandmother of the importance of hard work and believing in honesty and integrity. As a business leader himself, Mills worked quietly behind the scenes in the community as a philanthropist, benefiting area causes and honoring military service.

This month, Mills is being honored for his own service to community, for his leadership and investment into the lakes area workforce, as well as his innovation and ability to navigate risk and successfully manage the helm in the creation of a significant regional employer. It's an honor Stewart Mills Jr. said he didn't do anything to deserve. Others, including business leaders in the lakes area and those who know Mills well, disagree.

Mills is the first recipient of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce Business Legacy Award.

His daughter and community business leader in her own right, Marisa Mills, nominated him.

Marisa Mills said her father "generously donated his money, his time, his energy, his love in so many ways to this great Brainerd area and community —mostly anonymously and confidentially, in ways that many people will never know of. ... Everything he has done in his life, was from a place of purpose, from his personal generosity, from his dedicated service to others, from his personal integrity and from his unwavering commitment to his dad and to God. And, that is why he deserves this award and many other awards because there is nothing about him that thinks he deserves anything for what he has done."

Maureen O'Gara served as Mills' longtime executive assistant.

"My first job here in Wisconsin was a temp at Mills Fleet Farm. He's very generous. All I've tried to do in the last 20 years is keep up with him," O'Gara said. "... He's an incredibly humble guy he has a talent of bringing people into the situation and relying on them and getting their input and going from there. He's a fantastic listener. I've learned an incredible amount from just by watching him interact with people."

When he visited a store he would quietly go in and walk the aisles, engaging with people and employees before visiting with store manager. One of the running jokes was the amount of time it took for Mills to make the trip from Brainerd to Appleton, Wis., because he'd stop in at every Fleet Farm store along the way.

"One of his favorite lines was 'What do I need to know? What do you need to do your job better?'" O'Gara said. He'd ask what complaints were coming in to the service desk.

"He has the right balance of being personable but focused as well. I think he just does a very good job of all of that. It's pretty amazing to watch. He will have the exact same comfortable conversation whether it will be the janitor or the president of any company whatsoever. He is very down to earth."

One of O'Gara's favorite stories came from a gas crisis decades ago when one of the stores had lines so long for the gas pumps they were blocking traffic lanes. An employee decided to jack up the price on the reader board to try to reduce the people in line and ease the problem. The result made people angrier and calls came in from shoppers as well as regulatory agencies asking who was responsible. O'Gara remembers Mills' response during a phone call.

She recalled Mills straightening up in his chair and saying, 'I'm responsible. I'm the guy who is responsible. It stops right here."

The long-term employee who made the decision apologized for the mistake and submitted his resignation. Mills accepted his apology, but not the resignation. O'Gara said Mills told the employee to just go back and continue the good job he'd been doing all these years.

"That's really the kind of guy he is," O'Gara said. "He puts his people to task and he'll work harder than anyone else in the building, but he's also got your back. To me, that just shows how honest and real he is."

On Oct. 26, the award will be presented during the Brainerd Lakes Chamber's annual Celebration of Excellence.

Coming Monday

A look at Stewart Mills Jr.'s story, from childhood influences to young entrepreneur, as the Fleet Farm legacy began.