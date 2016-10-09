Application period open for service academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Al Franken's office is now accepting applications from young Minnesotans interested in attending one of the nation's four military service academies, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

In order to attend a service academy, candidates must be nominated by a member of Congress. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 28, a news release said.

"Each year, I'm proud to nominate several talented Minnesotans to our four U.S. Military Service Academies," said Franken. "I'm happy to assist eligible Minnesotans in the nomination process, and I look forward to helping our future leaders seek admission to these prestigious academies."

To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements established by law. An applicant's academic record, extracurricular and athletic activities, physical aptitude, leadership ability, and medical qualifications are all considered. Visit www.franken.senate.gov/?p=service_academy for specific requirements and to download an application.

To be considered for a nomination, send a completed application with all required materials to Sen. Al Franken, Attn. Nominations Coordinator, 60 Plato Boulevard East, Suite 220, St. Paul, MN 55107 or by email to serviceacademies@franken.senate.gov.

For the academy classes entering in the summer of 2017 and graduating in 2021, the deadline for applying is 5 p.m., Oct. 28.