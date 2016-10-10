Forum planned for Pillager School Board candidates

The Pillager Family Center is sponsoring an upcoming public forum for candidates for Pillager School Board.

The forum is 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 24 in the media center at Pillager School. Voters are asked to select three candidates among the five running for a spot on the board. The candidates are Brian Grimsley, David Hietala, Shawn Hunstad, Chad Koel and Scott Mudgett.

Each candidate will have up to 2 minutes for an opening statement to tell the audience about themselves and why they think they will be a good school board member.

The question-and-answer portion of the forum will last 60 minutes. There will be six questions asked to each candidate, with each candidate allowed up to 2 minutes to answer each question.

One question will be asked at a time. Each candidate will respond to the question before moving to the next question. The order of response will rotate so all candidates will have the opportunity to respond in different order. The questions to be asked are as follows:

• What opportunities will you take advantage of to listen to community members in order to represent them as a Pillager School Board member?

• What do you think is the community's top priority for the Pillager School District? Is it open enrollment, school finances, how to manage the growth in student population, technology integration, the potential need for building expansion, or have you heard other topics from community members?

• How can the Pillager School District "increase opportunities and the performance of extra-curricular, fine arts, and community education programs" set as a priority in the recent district strategic plan?

• How can the Pillager School District best prepare Pillager students for college and career readiness?

• What qualities should administration look for in hiring teachers and staff?

• What is your vision for the future of the Pillager School District and how do you plan to make that a reality as a Pillager School Board member?

If time allows, there will be questions from the audience. Dave Vieths has agreed to be the facilitator and there will be a timekeeper to help keep everyone on time.