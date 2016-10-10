Stewart Mills Jr. Legacy: 'Be the best that you can be'

A young Stewart C. Mills Jr. brought an inquisitive mind to his work efforts. Colleagues say he never put himself above anyone else and constantly organized himself and his work team with the philosophy of being the best they could be. Submitted photo.

Where it all began. The first Fleet Wholesale Supply store in Wisconsin started what would become a Mills Fleet Farm Business employing thousands across four states. Submitted photo

Stewart C. Mills Jr. credits his father, a military officer in two world wars, as another major influence in his life. The elder Mills provided the example of a life based on honesty, integrity and doing what was right, his son said. Submitted photo

As a boy, Stewart C. Mills Jr., who would later use his drive and work ethic to create a host of stores and jobs stretching across four states, remembers his Grandmother Mae's words urging him to ask more of himself, to be better, to fulfill his potential.

That was the style and message he would later use when his employees at Mills Fleet Farm grew to number in the thousands. His work, leadership and example of community will be honored this month as Mills becomes the Brainerd Lakes Chamber's first Legacy Award winner. Learning the benefits of a life of purpose and a solid work ethic started early.

With his twin brother Henry in poor health as a child, Stewart C. Mills Jr. spent time with his grandmother in Nisswa. She ran steamboats, helped out in the logging days. She knew how to hunt and deploy decoys. She made sure her young grandson learned how to swim and how to run the big boats. She taught young Stewart how to shoot.

"She was a very intelligent lady," he said. "She was well respected. I couldn't say enough good things about my grandmother. ... She could handle just a lot of things."

She would tell him to do what was right and be happy.

"And she taught my dad obviously, too."

Young Stewart divided his time between Nisswa and Brainerd. His grandmother had a home on Kingwood Street in Brainerd where he stayed during the school year, spending time in Gregory Park.

"I had a background growing up of being outdoors and learning things as a kid," He said. "I was very fortunate. As long as my grandmother was alive that was my home. ... It's not that I was any outstanding anything it's just that I was very fortunate to have a grandmother who mentioned things to me.

"She'd say "Stewie you might want to consider this, you'd be better for it."

It's the same way he would later encourage his work team.

"That's what he was encouraging us to do too," said longtime executive assistant Maureen O'Gara. "I can tell you working for him for 20 years, he is just a really terrific guy. He never lost his way it was genuinely Stew.

"... He had a way about him in the work day to bring out the best in you," Gara said. "You wanted to do your very best for him. Again, No one would work harder. No one would work longer, he would be there on weekends and at nights and everything else. We used to joke that after a certain time of the night he'd answer the phone and say 'maintenance.'"

Starting at the top

Stewart C. Mills Jr. and his brother worked at the business their father built in Brainerd. The elder Mills served as an officer during two world wars. Returning home after World War II, Mills' father had a business vision but not the money to make it happen. After a visit to a Brainerd bank in 1922, he had enough money to buy the Lively building and the auto dealerships inside on the corner of South Sixth and Laurel streets in downtown Brainerd. Mills said the bankers told his father to pay them back when he could with interest.

The former military officer who inspired that trust started by doing the work himself, selling cars and then added mechanics, added a body shop and started putting in fuel stations along South Sixth Street. At one time, the super station he started was the largest in northern Minnesota, Mills said.

"With my dad it had to be honesty and integrity and you will do what's right," Mills said. "I look back ... there is no story. I am no story because it's my dad. The only thing I was—was smart enough to listen to him and get to work."

His father often spoke to him about being the best person he could be and that included the work on a team or company, noting if they were going to do it, they should be striving to be the best they could be.

In growing the business, Mills said that translated into doing what is right and following through, working honestly or "on top of the table." He said his father had a reputation around Brainerd as someone who could be counted on.

"It's not me," Mills said. "It's the fact that I had a father that was outstanding. There is nothing to write about me that is outstanding. I was fortunate."

As Stewart and his brother grew, they worked around the shops. When they returned from serving in the Army, they talked it over and approached their father about starting at his company. They told their father they wanted to start at the top of his company.

Mills said they told their father they thought they should have an office at the dealership and work with him.

"We think we should start at the top," Mills recalled saying, adding they thought they could learn as much from their father as from any university.

The elder Mills told his sons he'd think it over. Later that day, he said since they wanted to start at the top they should report in the morning and they may be right.

When Mills told his grandmother, she had him all dressed in a suit with polished shoes. The Mills brothers arrived early but nothing was happening. Their dad walked by a few times and then finally took his sons through the building and then up to the body shop on the third floor and to a ladder going up to the roof. There they found tarpaper and nails.

"He told Hank and I 'this is your job for the summer, you are going to reroof this building,'" Mills said and he told them when they were done they could move on to another of the company's roofs. Their father said: "It's the top of the business."

Early years

Mills remembers his early work at the Lively building as a boy. He would clean up in the shops, learned how to take an engine apart and did truck deliveries.

Every Friday, he'd clean up the shops where 12 to 15 mechanics worked. He got sawdust and kerosene and scrubbed it, shoveled it all up and took the load to the dump. On a memorable trip, he said someone had a fire going at the dump. After Mills shoveled his load off the truck, the flames jumped into the truck bed and in no time burned the vehicle's paint off and its front seats down to the springs.

"I thought Geez almighty, my dad's pickup, what am I going to do," he said.

Driving the scorched truck back to the Lively building, Mills was trying to think what he could do back at the shop. As he rounded the corner by the then National Guard Armory, he saw his father standing in the front window. His father didn't have a lot of nonsense in him, Mills recalled.

"I got in and boy .. I went in the back and got my bicycle and I went pedaling as fast as I could to my grandmother's," he said.

His grandmother had his back when his father arrived later. No matter what, Mills said, she was always there for him, standing up for him and reminding him, he could do better.

While Mills is quick to say he was a poor student who may have the record for most expulsions at Brainerd High School, he was always seeking knowledge—whether it was from the thousands of books he read on history or later the input he sought from employees to make the business better.

In school he was known as a prankster and for his speed as a running back on the football field. He says he just ran through the holes the linemen made for him. His leadership was apparent early on. As a college student, he sometimes stepped in for the instructor and taught the history class. He served in the Army and in the National Guard.

Counting cows

After returning from their military service overseas, Mills said his dad asked the brothers what they planned to do now with a university education, work experience and military service. The elder Mills suggested they start their own company. So the brothers started kicking around ideas.

"We figured out we were going to sell to the farmers," Mills said.

They went to learn more about the business. When Mills and his twin brother Henry decided to start their own business it wasn't as easy as a Google search. They scoured government records across the country to find out where the dairy cattle were. The No. 1 place was Marshfield, Wis. They went out and drove the area to see if the cows were really there. And they were.

"And we were on our way," Mills said.

The idea for the name tied in in a couple of ways, a discount vehicle they offered and advertising to the farmers to bring their fleet of vehicles in to load up with merchandise.

Mills said in order to determine what to carry, they asked the farmers what they needed and then found resources and who manufactured it. They started buying merchandise and advertised it and started leasing stores. They were known for going out and jumping on tractors to learn what their customers used and what they wanted and needed. The second store was in Appleton, Wis., where the buying office would eventually be located along with the company headquarters later here in the Lively building. They added trucks and later started building stores and improving them.

It wasn't always a simple or smooth path. Their grand opening at the Appleton store started with a single customer coming through the doors. They learned their customers were busy on their own tractors and working on their farms.

"We were just fortunate that was one of the things we keyed onto was dairy farms," Mills said. Their merchandise grew and diversified to match what their customers wanted.

Following through was important to Mills. When he received a letter from a farmer in North Dakota critical of one of the Fleet Farm stores for advertising special spark plug the Fargo, N.D., store didn't really carry. The farmer was so incensed he said he wanted to drive to Wisconsin for fisticuffs with Mills.

Mills investigated and talked to the buyer. He found the customer was right. The spark plugs were then ordered and stacked on shelves. And Mills sent the farmer a couple of boxes of the spark plugs free of charge. He apologized and added a personal note.

"Also I want you to know that I work in Appleton, Wis, part of the time, but my home is in Brainerd, Minnesota, so I'm much closer. So if you want to come and beat me up, I invite you because I deserve it," Mills remembered writing. He received a letter back with the farmer telling him he'll be a customer for life. Mills said when you're wrong, you have to admit it and make it right.

Take a note

Mills was a man known for taking copious notes, but was not a micromanager, which allowed employees to have the freedom to bring in ideas to an open-door office.

Longtime associate Bruce Buxton has an Aristotle quote Mills' gave him that read "The faintest ink is better than the strongest memory."

Buxton remembers the first time he went to work with Mills when he was with Widseth Smith and Nolting, the firm he retired from earlier this year.

"He says 'no you just tell me and we're going to shake on it and if your handshake's no good, no amount of paper can fix that,'" Buxton said. "So I worked for him for 35 years without a contract. ... He expected people to do their job and he treated them with respect and he trusted them and he questioned. ... We had a very, very strong relationship—still do. He's become a dear friend, a very dear friend.

"If you saw him on the street, you'd never know who he was, you'd never know the position he had. You'd never know what he built. And he built it—there is no question about it in my mind that it was his vision and his passion and his effort that really grew that thing. He drove himself as hard or harder than he ever drove anybody else. But he didn't consider it work. It was just what you do."

Buxton said Brainerd and Nisswa are basically the love of Mills' life.

"He always believed in helping and giving back to this community," Buxton said. "He learned that from his father."

Buxton recalled the stories of the elder Mills giving his son a turkey and food and telling him to take it to a home because he knew the people there were going without. Recognition for such acts of kindness was always shunned.

"He had a vision. He had a gut feel for the market. He had an ability to analyze things," Buxton said. "He's a good guy. ... He was a perfect gentleman all the time."

For O'Gara, Mills is the best people person she's ever met.

His energy was difficult to exhaust. O'Gara said from the beginning, it was a challenge to keep up with him. At trade shows, he'd walk every aisle and speak to people in every booth, interested in what was new or what may be coming up in the future. He didn't rely on his own observation alone.

"He'd have store employees walk through big trade shows to see what items they thought should be on the Fleet Farm store shelves," O'Gara said. "He looked for information from every source."

Mills was known for having a good gut feeling for what would sell. He was the company's chief toy buyer for many years, going over sales numbers and pulling in information.

Mills is described as unassuming and sincere. Buxton, said Mills never puts himself above anyone else. The idea of getting an award or seeming to brag at all about accomplishments, was something Mills said was never a goal.

As for employees, Buxton said Mills spoke his mind, knew what he wanted but always gave employees credit, appreciated their efforts and held them in high esteem.

"I think he's inspired an awful lot of people and done an awful lot of people some good by just working with him because he brings the best out of everybody," Buxton said. "In his own way he's taught them how to be better people he didn't go out and try to do that, that's just him."

The one thing she taught him always was that he could do better.

"Those are the two people that inspired him and I think he's all these years wanted to make those two proud of him," Buxton said of Mills' father and grandmother. "... He's just the kind of guy that everyone wants to do well for, everybody wants to make him successful. He surrounded himself with people who were giants in their field that helped him become successful. In the process he made them successful. ... He learned a lot from a lot of people and he's tried to do good by them. And in the same token, he's passed it on, hopefully, to people if they listened at all."

Marisa Mills said her father always worked out of a sense of purpose and duty.

"I have learned a tremendous amount just in character from him, he has gifted me with one of the greatest gifts anyone could and that is the gift of unconditional love," she said.

She said he has been kind and generous and humble and has inspired her.

"He really is that great man even behind the scenes," she said. "... the way he makes decisions, the way he feels about people, the way that he feels about character and honesty that is like in every facet of his life that's not just in one area. That's the way he's always looked at things and made decisions—even when other people aren't watching—and that's the true test in my belief."

Legacy Award winner

Stewart C. Mills Jr. is the first recipient of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber Business Legacy Award.

The award will be presented Oct. 26 at Cragun's Resort.