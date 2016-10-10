Goat milk soap making event coming

The Brainerd Public Library will host a class on Homemade Goat Milk Soap Making from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday with Abbie Schramm of B and B Farm Company of Pequot Lakes.

Schramm will teach participants how soap can be made using goat milk and other whole ingredients. Schramm, uses milk from her Nubian dairy goats to make moisturizing goat milk soaps and lotions. In addition to the milk, she uses locally sourced sunflower oil and skin loving botanicals to create products that are not only beautiful but healthy for the skin. Other products include healing salves, lip balms, scrubs and more.

Those who wish to participate in the soap making will need to register by calling the library at 218-829-5574 as space is limited to 15 participants.

This free presentation is part of a Friends of the Brainerd Public Library sponsored series called Crafternoons. Crafternoons is a monthly series where adults and teens can relax and explore their creative side with others who share their love of arts and crafts of all kinds—including coloring. Individuals can bring their own projects or chat with others about theirs.