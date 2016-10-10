Climate change subject of Great Decisions discussion

CROSBY—In the past few years, the American public has become more aware of the damage wrought by climate change.

"From droughts in the west to extreme weather in the east, a rapidly changing climate has already made its footprint in the United States," a news release stated. "Now, it's expected that the presidential election in 2016 will be one of the first ever to place an emphasis on these environmental changes. What can the next president do to stymie this environmental crisis? And is it too late for these efforts to be effective?"

The event will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Heartwood Senior Living, 500 Heartwood Drive, Crosby. Buy or bring lunch at 11 a.m.