Much Obliged: Lowell PTA Lincoln Drive-a-thon a success
On behalf of the Lowell PTA, staff and students, I would like to thank Mills Ford/Lincoln for their support of the Lincoln Drive-a-thon recently held. Through the generosity and funds raised from this event, every Lowell student will benefit. This money will be used to send the children on field trips, for classroom needs and for equipment/supplies for various programs.
A special "thank you" to the staff at Mills who were very helpful and friendly. This event is an amazing fundraiser for our school and we so appreciate the opportunity to represent this event.
Brenda Goble
Lowell PTA