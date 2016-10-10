Much Obliged: Annual pig roast a success

The Crow Wing County DWI Court Team and participants wish to thank the following for making our eighth annual pig roast fundraiser a huge success. This year we served over 500 people.

Without the ongoing support of the Brainerd Jaycees, we wouldn't be able to hold our event.

Our major cash donors were Lift Tech Marine, LLC, Gammello, Qualley, Pearson and Mallak LLC, A-Affordable Bail Bonds, Brook Mallak, Dan Hawley and the Halverson Law Office. Thank you for your continued support year after year.

The following donated food items: A'viands Food Service (Ed, Linda and Tony), Viking Coca-Cola, Country Hearth Bakery, Cub Foods, D&D Beverage, Barrel O'Fun (DMH Distributing/Dan Haggenson), Mills Fleet Farm, Culligan Water Conditioning of Baxter and Boulder Tap House. We appreciate your generosity.

The following either donated or discounted their services that helped us with our event: The Brainerd American Legion, Crow Wing County Facilities, Bruce and the STS Crew, Denise Frederick, the Brainerd License Office, wwwi Radio, WJJY Radio, First Impression Printing and the Brainerd Dispatch.

A special thanks to Ben, Todd, and Kerry for loaning us their awesome pig roasters to cook the best pulled pork. Speaking of the best pulled pork, we can't forget the prep crew, Dick and LouAnn Broneak for their time and hard work. We also have the best pork cooking crew, consisting of Preston, Ryan and Dave, all of whom were up in the wee hours of the morning cooking.

We would be remiss if we didn't offer a heartfelt thank you to the members of the community who came out to support our program. We truly appreciate your support and hope you can join us again next year.

Crow Wing County DWI Court Team and Participants