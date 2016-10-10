Brainerd mayor proclaims Fire Prevention Week

Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk has declared Oct. 9-15 to be Fire Prevention Week in the city of Brainerd.

The week's theme is "Don't Wait—Check the Date," and prompts citizens to replace smoke alarms every 10 years. In 20 percent of homes with smoke alarms, the smoke alarms do not work, according to the official proclamation. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in reported home fires in half.

"I urge all the people of Brainerd to find out how old the smoke alarms in their homes are,

to replace them if they're more than 10 years old, and to support the many public safety

activities and efforts of the Brainerd Fire Department," Menk wrote in the proclamation.