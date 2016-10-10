A 74-year-old man sentenced in 2013 for sexually abusing young boys over several decades at his Nisswa home is getting out of prison.

Thomas Richard Erickson, a Level 3 predatory offender, is set to be released from prison Oct. 31 and will move to a residence in rural Nisswa, Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl stated in a news release. Erickson has served the sentence imposed on him by the court, and is transitioning into the community.

The sheriff's office will host a community notification meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Nisswa City Hall. Representatives from the sheriff's office and the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be available to provide useful information on public safety.

The state requires a community notification meeting when Level 3 predatory offenders get out of prison. A Level 3 predatory offender is considered by the DOC most likely to reoffend. The sheriff's office, the supervising release agent and the DOC may not direct where the offender can or cannot reside.

Erickson will be the fifth Level 3 predatory offender residing in Crow Wing County. The other four are Brandon Keith Churchill, Terrance Lee Lindmark, Joshua Matthew Mcmillen and Christopher Robert Roehl.

Erickson pleaded guilty and was convicted three years ago in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd on several counts involving abuse of a 11-year-old boy in 1984-85; abuse of another boy, when he was in second through sixth grade in 1990-95; and a boy victim, who was 23 years old during his sentencing and who was abused during the years of 1996-2005.

Erickson had no recollection of what happened with the first victim, but pleaded guilty then because of the substantial evidence the state had against him. He pled guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Erickson's case included 28 counts of criminal sexual conduct against him involving the three victims. Erickson admitted to having criminal sexual conduct with the second victim on multiple occasions where the boy stayed at his residence 10 or more times where criminal sexual conduct occurred. He admitted they had a significant relationship.

Erickson admitted to having criminal sexual conduct with the third victim where he had a significant relationship with the victim. Erickson admitted that the victim stayed overnight on and off from 1996-2005, where he engaged in criminal sexual conduct.

According to the DOC, Erickson is described as having blue eyes, gray hair and is of medium build. He is 5-foot 8-inches tall and 173 pounds.

According to the DOC, of all offenders who have been assigned risk levels, approximately 57 percent are Level 1; 31 percent are Level 2; and 12 percent are Level 3. As of the beginning of this year, there are 360 Level 3 offenders in Minnesota.