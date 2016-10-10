This map details how many miles are involved in all the six state trails, and how many miles the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail would be. Once the trails connect would add up to 400 miles.

Morrison County Commissioners Kevin Maurer (left), Jeffrey Jelinski and Randy Winscher take a break before taking off on an all-terrain vehicle Friday to ride the Fort Ripley ATV Trail. The ride was part of an event to support the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail, a motorized and non-motorized trail. Organizers hope to break ground this spring. Brainerd Dispatch/Jim Stafford

Riders line up Friday to get ready to take off on the Fort Ripley ATV Trail, including Crow Wing County Commissioner Paul Thiede (right) who glances at a walking Larry Moses of the Central Lakes ATV Club. Brainerd Dispatch/Jennifer Stockinger

Riders on all-terrain vehicles line up Friday as they rode on the Fort Ripley ATV Trail as part of an event to support the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail, a motorized and non-motorized trail. Organizers hope to break ground this spring. Brainerd Dispatch/Jim Stafford

This map shows where the proposed future trail will go in green and the existing all-terrain vehicle trails are in yellow.

This map shows the proposed trail corridor around Camp Ripley. The corridor at this time is expanded as the Minnesota DNR is still working out details and land acquisitions.

The state trail will connect six existing Minnesota state trails—Central Lakes, Lake Wobegon, Soo Line, Paul Bunyan, Heartland and the Mi-Gi-Zi—offering one continuous recreational route up to 400 miles across the state.

The Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail Committee and Minnesota DNR staff on Friday hosted an event where city, county, state officials and trail enthusiasts filled The Fort Steak House to learn more about the trail project. The group heard a presentation on the trail project and then headed out and took a ride on the existing Fort Ripley ATV Trail—a trail in the vicinity of where the new trail would potentially connect. Several ATV dealers/businesses in the Brainerd lakes area donated ATVs for people to ride.

Bob Reinitz, chair of the committee, said the trail officially received state authorization in 2009 when it received $1.8 million in bonding support from the Legislature. The DNR, the agency responsible for the design, construction and maintenance, has used a portion of those dollars to do the surveying of potential routes and will be used to help start the first segment of the trail.

Reinitz said the trail, still in the planning stages, will need more financial support from the Legislature to continue. This winter, Reinitz would like to get more support/funding from the Legislature through bonding to complete the first segment of the project, which is to complete the ATV dirt trail and the paved bike path of the corridor from Little Falls south to the Soo Line Trail.

"What makes this trail unique is it is multi-mobile," Reintz said. "Meaning it is motorized and non-motorized in the same corridor, but different paths. They've never done this before and it's really pretty cool.

"By doing this, we will get double the ridership and get twice as many people into town."

Once the segments of the trails are complete and the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail is connected to the six other state trails, "A bicyclist can ride 400 miles off road. Unbelievable, nothing like it anywhere else in the world," Reinitz said.

"It will be the most interesting ride for users. Our trail will have lots of ups and downs and it will be pretty. It will run through Charles A. Lindbergh State Parks ... and alongside Camp Ripley."

The trail also will be part of Crow Wing State Park, the Mississippi River Trail Bikeway, which is a designated route from the Mississippi Headwaters to the Gulf of Mexico and go through Minnesota farmland, forests and around lakes and rivers.

Reinitz said the long term goal is to complete the trails to hook up to the Fargo-Moorhead trails, which would be a 500-mile continuous loop trail. He said this would be perfect for a two-week bike trip.

Reinitz said the trail will be good for the economy and bring tourism and businesses not only into Morrison, Crow Wing and Cass Counties, but to all central Minnesota.

Kent Skaar, of the acquisition and development section of the DNR, said they are hoping to break ground this spring but have to be patient. He said in the next two years the DNR wants to finalize the alignment of the trail and acquire land where needed, which could take some time.

Cathy VanRisseghem, former mayor of Little Falls and a tourism director for 22 years, said she is a founder of the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail. She said talk on the trail began 10 years ago. She said they never realized it would take so long. VanRisseghem handed out "red letters" of support of the trail to those who attended the event and asked people to distribute them. The letters may soon be found at www.crvtrail.org, the trail's website.

"You wonder where you are at with the city councils, county commissioners and there was a good show of support today and this is important to the trail," VanRisseghem said after the presentation. "When we go to the Legislature, we will need them to back us to say they are in support of it so the Legislature sees that and then they're more willing to back us.

"The trails, as we have seen in other communities, have made a major economic impact and central Minnesota has been that missing link in that area for so long and once the trail goes through our area we will see a massive increase in our economic value."

Morrison County commissioners Jeffrey Jelinski and Kevin Maurer and county chair Randy Winscher attended the event and rode an ATV in the ride. They supported the trail as it supports business and tourism.

"I see the big picture. I see the bicycles on the west side and I see the ATVs on the east side," Jelinski said of the trail. "I see the big circle, the whole thing, not tomorrow, but in the future. As it goes around Camp Ripley, interlocking with the Paul Bunyan Trail and truly becoming the largest non-stop trail in the country."

Maurer, who was one of the initial committee members for the Soo Line Trail, said trails are important. Maurer, who also has a degree in natural resources, said the county needs to supply its residents with healthy and positive recreational activities.

Maurer said the county board has been proactive in supporting the trail. The board has agreed to extend the bridge in Randall to connect to the trail when it is completed. The board also is working with Burlington Northern Railroad for property in Scandia Valley Township to incorporate the county in getting the right-away through the railroad corridor on the east side of Little Falls and going toward Camp Ripley.

Darrel Palmer, of the Central Lakes ATV Club and region state director ATV Association of Minnesota, and others from the club participated in the event Friday, showing their support for the Camp Ripley trail. Palmer said the point of the ride was to show people what an ATV trail could look like.

"This is a positive set up for our economy locally," Palmer said. "It has great trail connections for ATVs stuff as well as non motorized stuff and we think it is a great joint cooperative effort for both motorized and non-motorized users.

"We're trying to get more trail connections, it's a top priority for us because more people are riding ATVs and more people are buying ATVs and us as a club want to make sure there are opportunities."

Crow Wing County commissioners Paul Thiede and Rosemary Franzen attended the event. Thiede also went on the ride on the Fort Ripley Trail.

"It was a nice ride," Thiede said. "I was pleased to see the number of people who were here to be able to support the effort. It's a big project. The chair of the committee did a good job. ... It takes a lot of people to do something and to do it right."

State officials also were in attendance, including Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa and Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls.

"Crow Wing County is one the most, or the most, recreational diverse groups in the entire state," Heintzeman said. "I love multi-use. I love giving people opportunities at every level, to be able to get involved and use state properties."

Heintzeman said to get this trail done will take some work and he praised Gazelka's work on the multi-use trail. He said it will take some time as the DNR works on the right-away acquisitions and works with landowners.