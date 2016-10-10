Senate, House candidate forum Tuesday

A candidate forum for area House and Senate seats in the Minnesota Legislature is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College.

All DFL and Republican legislators from area races have confirmed their attendance, including Paul Gazelka and Jason Weinerman (Senate District 9), Carrie Ruud and Tiffany Stenglein (Senate District 10), Meg Litts and John Poston (House District 9A), Josh Heintzeman and Quinn Nystrom (House District 10A), and Dale Lueck and Erin Wagner (House District 10B).

The event will be moderated by Mike O'Rourke and will include opportunities to ask questions.

The forum series is organized by a new community partnership that includes the Brainerd Lakes Chamber, Brainerd Dispatch, Lakeland Public Television, Lakes Media Collaborative, League of Women Voters, and the Rosenmeier Center for State & Local Government.