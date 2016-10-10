Group to host Brainerd School Board candidate forum

The League of Women Voters Brainerd Lakes will host a candidate forum for Brainerd School Board candidates 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the second floor boardroom at Washington Educational Services Building, 804 Oak St.

The five candidates vying for the three seats on the school board are Charles Black Lance, Reed Campbell, Jeff Czeczok, Sue Kern and Bob Nystrom. It is free and open to the public. All candidates have been invited and agreed to participate.

Candidates will respond to questions on a wide variety of issues of concern to voters. League of Women Voters Brainerd Lakes is a non partisan 501(c)(3) political organization that encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The organization does not endorse candidates for office or political parties.