TRIAD to offer winter driving safety tips

Senior safety group TRIAD of Crow Wing County will host a winter driving safety event for seniors.

The event will be 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 18 in the lower level of the land services building, 322 Laurel St., Brainerd.

The event will include a presentation by Lt. Scott Goddard and participants can take home a build-your-own winter car safety kit. The event is free and coffee and cookies will be served.

Register by calling the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.

TRIAD's mission is to help keep seniors safe in their communities.