Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    TRIAD to offer winter driving safety tips

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:27 p.m.

    Senior safety group TRIAD of Crow Wing County will host a winter driving safety event for seniors.

    The event will be 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 18 in the lower level of the land services building, 322 Laurel St., Brainerd.

    The event will include a presentation by Lt. Scott Goddard and participants can take home a build-your-own winter car safety kit. The event is free and coffee and cookies will be served.

    Register by calling the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.

    TRIAD's mission is to help keep seniors safe in their communities.

    Explore related topics:NewsTriadTRIAD of Crow Wing Countywinter driving safety
    Advertisement