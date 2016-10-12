CLC mourns instructor's death

Knight began his CLC teaching career in August 2004 when he was hired as an instructor in the speech (now communications) department. Prior to coming to CLC, he taught for a number of years at Anoka Ramsey Community College and at several Minnesota State colleges in the metro area.

Known for his love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and classic cars, Knight was a popular instructor who cared deeply for his students, according to a news release. Students selected him as Faculty Member of the Year multiple times over his tenure.

CLC President Hara Charlier said Knight will always be remembered as someone who put students first and lived life to the fullest.

"His presence on campus was felt by all and he will be deeply missed," she said in a news release. "Our thoughts are with Thurman's family and friends during this difficult time."

Since early Thursday afternoon, counselors have been available on campus to meet with students, staff and faculty about the loss. Ongoing support will be available for the campus community into next week.