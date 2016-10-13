Updated: CLC mourns instructor's death

Known for his love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and classic cars, Knight was a popular instructor who cared deeply for his students, according to a news release. Students selected him as Faculty Member of the Year multiple times over his tenure.

Knight's obituary includes this about his CLC career: "In late 2004, he accepted a full time position as an instructor at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, MN, and was approaching retirement within the next couple years. Known throughout the community for his vivacious spirit, charismatic humor, and rock-star biker appearance, Thurman was most often found riding his motorcycles or old Ford pickup truck around town. He will be remembered by his former students and colleagues as an incredibly unique, impassioned, and spirited instructor."

CLC President Hara Charlier said Knight will always be remembered as someone who put students first and lived life to the fullest.

"His presence on campus was felt by all and he will be deeply missed," she said in a news release. "Our thoughts are with Thurman's family and friends during this difficult time."

Since early Thursday afternoon, counselors have been available on campus to meet with students, staff and faculty about the loss. Ongoing support will be available for the campus community into next week.

A memorial service is to be held at 11am, with visitation one hour before, on Saturday, November 12, 2016, at the Cremation Society of Minnesota Funeral Home, in St. Paul, MN. He will be finally laid to rest in a private ceremony at Fort Snelling Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.