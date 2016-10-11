Pets of the Week

Batman is a 2-month-old domestic shorthair. He came to HART as a stray with his siblings. He is a sweet little playful fluff ball that will steal your heart away! He loves cuddles and attention! Come and meet this sweet baby today!

Phyliss is a 3- to 4-year-old, 45.5-pound Australian Shepherd. She came in through impound, she was chipped but the chip led nowhere. Phyliss is now ready for her new loving home to be her own. Phyliss knows sit and usually keeps a clean kennel. She is a calm, sweet gal who will make a fabulous addition. Come and meet this little cute gal!

2 / 2