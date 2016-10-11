Ask a Trooper: Yield to funeral processions

Minnesota law requires motorists to yield the right-of-way to a funeral procession when the drivers of that procession identify themselves by using their headlights and they are keeping in close formation. Brainerddispatch.com Illustration

Question: What is the law concerning funeral processions? What am I supposed to do when I encounter one?

Answer: Minnesota law requires motorists to yield the right-of-way to a funeral procession when the drivers of that procession identify themselves by using their headlights and they are keeping in close formation. To yield the right-of-way, a driver must safely move to the right and stop. If a driver is in an intersection, proceed through before stopping. Remain stopped until all those with the right-of-way have passed. A driver is not required to stop if the approaching procession or emergency vehicle(s) are separated from your lane of traffic by a physical barrier such as a fence, wall, median cable barrier or guardrail.

We all need to use common sense when encountering a funeral procession. Sometimes the vehicles in the procession may not be driving close enough together to be easily identified as a funeral procession or perhaps some of the vehicles in the procession don't have their headlights on. Out of respect to those grieving, motorists should do their best to yield the right-of-way to the procession and be patient.

Law enforcement may be directing traffic at intersections where there are stoplights or stop signs, so please pay attention to the officer directions.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson, Minnesota State Patrol, 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN, 55811; on Twitter @MSPPIO_NE; or by email at neil.dickenson@state.mn.us.