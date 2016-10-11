Fifty Lakes Fire donates $1,000 for suicide prevention

Fifty Lakes Fire Chief Andy Hemphill recently presented a $1,000 donation to the Crisis Line and Referral Service center. Ann Raph, co-founder of the Saving Hearts Organization, Emily, accepted the donation.

Saving Hearts was founded in 2014 by the Raph Family in memory of their loved one, Shane Heyn. The organization's mission is suicide prevention.

The 3rd Annual Suicide Prevention Run/Walk event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Cuyuna Range Elementary School. Visit SavingHeartsRun.com for more information on how to register for the event.

Saving Hearts welcomes cash donations as well as silent auction items. All proceeds will benefit the Crisis Line & Referral Service which serves a six county area, including Aitkin, Crow Wing, Cass, Morrison, Todd and Wadena Counties.

If you have questions, would like to arrange pick up of a donation or volunteer, please contact Ann Raph at savinghearts12@outlook.com.