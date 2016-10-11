The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office was recognized Tuesday as an outstanding agency in the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety initiative.

Just 10 percent of the 370 participating agencies are recognized as outstanding each year, said Frank Scherf, the northeastern Minnesota liaison with the Office of Traffic Safety. The office is a division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The aim of the Toward Zero Deaths initiative is to work toward fewer traffic deaths in Minnesota. By 2020, the goal is no more than 300 deaths on Minnesota roads—nearly half of the 568 deaths recorded in 1990. Scherf said in the last nine years in particular, deaths have decreased by 37 percent in the state.

"It isn't 100 percent because of this program," Scherf said. "But we would like to think that a majority of those lives saved is because of this program."

Five major areas are the focus of Toward Zero Deaths: education, emergency medical and trauma services, enforcement, engineering and courts and legislation. Scherf said a statewide enforcement wave focused on seat belt use and child safety seats is planned to begin Friday.

Sgt. Chad Paulson is the manager of the Toward Zero Deaths program at the sheriff's office. Paulson said he's seen the changes over the course of his 21 years in the office.

"I've seen dramatic change in traffic enforcement and the crashes we respond to," Paulson said.

Chief Deputy Denny Lasher said Paulson is a "major reason for success in our area."

As part of its selection as an outstanding agency, the sheriff's office was eligible to receive equipment or training. Crow Wing County chose to receive four new preliminary breath testers. Scherf said the new testers not only will detect alcohol on someone's breath, they also detect whether alcohol is in a beverage by holding the device over it.