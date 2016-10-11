CLC to recognize medical assistants next week

The medical assistant students at Central Lakes College in Staples will celebrate Medical Assistants Recognition Week Oct. 17-21, as designated by the American Association of Medical Assistants.

Medical assistants across the country will be recognized during this week and honored on Medical Assistants Recognition Day Oct. 19.

In celebration of Medical Assistants Recognition Week, CLC students have planned the following special events and activities on the Staples campus:

Students will sell Butter Braid pastries until Tuesday to earn money for their spring field trip to the Shriner's and Mayo clinics in March. Anyone wishing to purchase pastries may contact Dawn Michel until Tuesday, Oct. 25.

These will be delivered Wednesday, Nov. 9 and after. Cost is $12 per Butter Braid. Contact Michel via email at dmichel@clcmn.edu or by phone at 218-894-5137.

Service Learning Projects for this year's students include helping with the Staples fall cleanup for Service Day, volunteering for the Staples Red Cross Blood Drive that is held each fall and spring. Students will be completing a two-day Service Learning Project assisting the Bertha-Hewitt School District with their yearly K-12 Hearing and Vision Screenings at the end of October. They also participate in college-wide career fairs throughout the year.

Monday will be Crazy Hair/Pajama Day; Tuesday will be Favorite Sports Team/Casual Day; Wednesday will be Pink/Camouflage Day in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.