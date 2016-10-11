Crow Wing County Board: Board permits pavement policy

Wish a gravel road in Unorganized Territory was paved? There's a policy for that.

Although the board has received and approved previous petitions, there was no formal policy in place, said Tim Bray, county engineer. The county board acts as the township board for Unorganized Territory, which, as its name implies, has no organized township government. The Unorganized Territory is also referred to as the First Assessment District.

Questions arose on the policy earlier this year, when some residents along Welton Road near Baxter asked for pavement. This included whether there should be a certain threshold required to trigger automatic approval of such a request—for example, if 90 percent of residents wanted the pavement. Per the policy, residents are responsible for the costs of road improvements.

The new policy does not set an automatic threshold, but a petition must obtain the signatures of 60 percent of property owners on a road to appear before the board for final approval. The policy also includes a 90-day limit for circulating the petition. If unable to acquire enough signatures to meet the threshold, petitioners must wait six months before attempting another petition.

In other business, the county board:

Certified the assessments for property owners on Welton Road, which amounted to $3,786.43 per parcel. A petition to improve Welton Road by paving it was previously accepted by the county board and the paving was completed in May. The final assessment was more than $1,000 less than the initial estimate of $4,895 per parcel.

Property owners may make annual payments over a five-year period with 8-percent interest, or may pay off the assessment in whole at any time.

The county board acted as the township board for the First Assessment District in taking this action.

Scheduled a public hearing for 9:15 a.m. Nov. 8 to consider a land exchange between the county and Thomas W. Gilson and Cheryl A. Gilson. The county board previously reclassified a tax-forfeited parcel as non-conservation and removed it from the Nokasippi Memorial Forest.

As part of the exchange, the Gilsons and the county will trade 40-acre parcels. Acquiring the private land will allow for public access to an additional 170 acres of tax-forfeited land currently surrounded by private land.

Approved an out-of-state travel request for the assistant veterans service officer to attend the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers contract training. The training will be Oct. 24-28 in East Peoria, Ill. All expenses will be paid from an enhancement grant.

Changed the permanent dates for the county timber auction, previously set on Sept. 13. According to a request for board action from Chris Pence, land services supervisor, the dates previously set coincided with the Cass County timber auction dates. The new dates are the last Friday in March and the last Friday in September every year.

Requested a speed study from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on County Road 170, from the Cass/Crow Wing county line to Highland Scenic Road. A speed study consists of an engineering and traffic investigation to determine what speed limit would be considered reasonable and safe.

Approved the installation of a stop sign at the intersection of Whitetail Ridge and Bonnie roads. The highway department determined the sign was warranted due to development in the area.

Approved the vacation of excess right-of-way along County Highway 36. The right-of-way was located on tax-forfeited property and was used to remove the existing road and to construct entrances. An adjoining property owner wishes to purchase the tax-forfeited property.

Approved the hiring of Bren Smith, deputy, sheriff's office, and Stephanie Barrett, accounting technician, community services.

Accepted the departure of Luke Wehseler, senior engineer, highway department. The board also approved replacement staffing for the engineer position.