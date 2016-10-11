Little Falls schools recognized for video production

The MREA announced Oct. 6 the 2016 Profiles of Excellence Award recipients honoring the best practices and programs in schools in greater Minnesota.

Little Falls Community Schools received the 2016 Exemplary Award for its Flyer Media Productions video program. Deer River Public Schools earned the 2016 Honorable Mention for its community-minded execution of its bond referendum.

The Exemplary Award is a sign the Flyer Media Productions program is a unique, innovative student experience, Superintendent Steve Jones said in a news release.

After recognizing a trend in video consumption, Little Falls school leaders implemented a program that produced more than 250 newscasts and 100 events in the past year. Students, faculty, parents and community members are able to enjoy high-quality, well-produced events and news from the entire school district.

In the past three to four years, the district has really ramped up the media production program, Jones said. The frequent live broadcasts started with the district getting its own local cable channel, he said, and has since grown to include live streaming and web-based broadcasts. There's even a mobile production unit, so the district can broadcast games and activities taking place on the road.

"Just capitalized on the momentum of committed adults and students," Jones said.

MREA will recognize the 2016 Profiles of Excellence honorees at its annual Awards Banquet on Nov. 14 at Cragun's Resort. The awards banquet will be held in conjunction with MREA's Annual Conference on Making Teaching Matter.

"These programs highlight the ingenuity and innovation happening in our Greater Minnesota schools," said MREA executive director Fred Nolan in a news release. "They serve as examples of elevating educational opportunities for Minnesota's rural students that we hope others will replicate."

The MREA Board of Directors reviewed nominations and selected the 2016 honorees based on their innovation, outcomes for rural students, collaboration and ease of adaptability.

MREA is the only advocate exclusively for greater Minnesota schools. Under the leadership of school board members, administrators, teachers and community members, MREA focuses on what puts first the education, growth, and development of learners to bring about the best possible future. MREA's membership represents more than 210 school districts in Minnesota.